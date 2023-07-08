The efforts to unite the opposition seem to have hit another roadblock as the political difference between Congress and AAP has no end in sight. On the 8th of July, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for putting up pre-conditions for accepting Congress’ proposal to attend the joint opposition meeting scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The Congress leader condemned the pressure tactics of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his political outfit. He accused AAP of acting “immaturely” and asserted that Kejriwal’s ‘My way or highway’ politics won’t be accepted.

He said, “They (AAP) have to be more open-minded. See what is happening in Maharashtra, and what are they planning in Bihar. There are many major issues that the country is facing today. They have to come and look like an Opposition party that is there for a bigger target. Kejriwal’s ‘My way or highway’ politics won’t be accepted.”

#WATCH | They (AAP) have to be more open-minded. See what is happening in Maharashtra. There are many big issues that the country is facing today. Kejriwal's 'My Way Or Highway' politics will not be accepted. No terms and conditions should be made: Congress leader Abhishek Dutt… https://t.co/IEloGy3Lup pic.twitter.com/lSA5D8PDVb — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Dutt added that they (AAP leaders) are most welcome to the Opposition meeting. Whenever the issue comes up, they should take it up. However, there should not be any terms and conditions for attending the opposition meeting.

AAP is insisting that Congress should oppose the centre’s ordinance on Delhi. While most other opposition parties have backed AAP on the issue, Congress has not taken a stand so far. It is notable that Congress is the major opponent of AAP in Delhi and Punjab.

Earlier, on the 7th of July, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reminded Congress of their so-called promise made during the previous opposition meeting held in Patna.

Chadha said, “Congress party has sent an invitation for AAP (for opposition meet in Bengaluru), however, during the Patna opposition meets, in front of all like-minded parties, the Congress party had said that they will clear their stand on the Delhi ordinance, 15 days prior to commencement of the Parliament monsoon session.”

#WATCH | "Congress party has sent an invitation for AAP (for opposition meet in Bengaluru), however, during the Patna opposition meet, in front of all like-minded parties, the Congress party had said that they will clear their stand on the Delhi ordinance, 15 days prior to… https://t.co/70r1uwk9GS pic.twitter.com/gmCykUFsSf — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Additionally, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP hinted that they have paused any discussions in this matter until the grand old party announces its opposition to the Union government’s ordinance on Delhi.

He added, “We’re (AAP party) hoping they (Congress) will do that soon and all further conversation will only happen after their formal announcement.”

Earlier on several occasions, AAP has claimed that it has garnered support from various Opposition parties that have representation in Rajya Sabha, excluding Congress.

The main issue in contention is an ordinance which the Union government passed on the 19th of May, 2023. The ordinance aimed to enact rules for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in relation to matters such as transfer posting, vigilance, and other related issues.

As per media reports, it is expected that the Union government would introduce this ordinance in Parliament to formally pass it as a law. As the BJP-led government has a clear majority in Lok Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party wants to challenge the ordinance in the Upper House and stop it at any cost.