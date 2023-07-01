On July 1, the former associate editor of CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’, G Sakthidharan made startling revelations against CPI(M) through a Facebook post. This comes days after he levelled several allegations against the Communist party ruling in Kerala.

Sakthidharan has alleged that attempts were made by the CPI(M) to kill Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran. As per his claim, the CPI(M) had contracted someone to kill K. Sudhakaran. However, the Sudhakaran managed to escape, because one of those who engaged the the killers had leaked the information.

In his Facebook post, Sakthidharan claimed that he was once part of an outfit that hired assassins to kill Congress leader K Sudhakaran. He alleged that the Communist party successfully influenced its followers that Sudhakaran was the one who should be killed.

He stated, “There is a communist society in Kerala ready to justify activities even if Sudhakaran is killed. The party has ingrained a thought that he is a person who must die. That is the victory of creating an enslaved society. Back then, I couldn’t self-criticize my decision to back the person who committed the first political killing in Kerala.”

Facebook translation of the relevant part of the post

He highlighted the recent example of Wagner Group’s purported mutiny against the Russian President. Citing this example, he asserted that the communist party has hired a “murderous gang” to achieve its objective.

The sorry state of affairs of Indian communism

While maintaining that he still is a staunch Communist, Shaktidharan lamented that the Communist party is now walking hand-in-glove with dreaded gang members.

He wrote, “Does anyone recall whether a party leader hired a private security team during his visit to the Netherlands with his family? The hold in Cabinet Ministry helped him. Lakhs were spent by the leader for the same. What is the need for hiring such private security abroad? Does any communist leader inquire? Has any communist leader who visited abroad hired private security? That is the state of Indian Communism.”

Sakthidharan further alleged that he received threatening and abusive calls after he targeted the CPI(M) leadership.

Previously, Shaktidharan had alleged that a top Marxist party leader visited the party office in Kaloor. Reportedly, he received a payment of around Rs 2.35 crore.

He also added that he was among the group that went to buy the reed mat to wrap the money and bring it to Thiruvananthapuram.

Following Shaktidharan’s allegations, on 27th June, Congress MP Benny Behanan claimed that these revelations made by Shaktidharan point fingers at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF Convener EP Jayarajan.

He added, “It is a serious matter that the allegation has been made by a Marxist think-tank which had close ties with Communist leaders. Since the government is not ready to conduct a proper investigation, the names of the people who have been promoted by Shaktidharan, are being discussed in the public domain.”

The Congress leader also added on the basis of the serious disclosure of journalist G. Shaktidharan, a written complaint was lodged with the state police chief demanding that the government be ready for an immediate investigation.