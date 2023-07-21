Friday, July 21, 2023
Delhi High Court reserves order in the petition against direct entry of wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat into the Asian Games

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday said the court will pronounce the judgement tomorrow (Saturday) as the trials come to an end on Sunday

ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc.

The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday said the court will pronounce tomorrow (Saturday) the judgement as the trials come to an end on Sunday. While reserving the order the bench made clear that it will only see if the procedure has been followed or not. It will not deal with the issue of who is a better wrestler.

Woman wrestler Antim Panghal through a video communication on Wednesday has raised questions over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel.

“A fair trial should be conducted,” she said.

Wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal also through a video communication stated that Bajrang Punia was allowed to participate in World Championship without any trial.

“I just want that every wrestler should get an equal opportunity,” said Kalkal.

The 19-year-old Panghal belongs to Hisar, and 21-year-old Sujeet, who trains in Sonepat stated that trials should be held in a fair manner, without grating any exemption to any wrestler and the whole process be videographed.

In this series, wrestler Vishal Kaliraman said, “Even I play in the under 65 kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial. We don’t want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to court. We will appeal before the court. We’ve been practising for 15 years. If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

