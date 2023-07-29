Saturday, July 29, 2023
Delhi: Youths participating in Muharram procession attack police in Nangloi, stones pelted and vehicles damaged

The organisers of the Muharram procession became furious after they wanted to deviate from the approved route which was denied by the police. They started pelting stones at police

OpIndia Staff
A Muharram procession in Delhi on 29th July turned violent after the participants of the procession attacked the police. The incident took place in Delhi’s Nangloi area, where the people carrying Tazia on Muharram clashed with police, pelted stones, and damaged vehicles.

The violence took place near the Surjmal Stadium, after the Muslim youths wanted to divert from the approved route and enter the stadium. When the police didn’t allow the same and locked the stadium gates, they attacked the police instead.

The argument over the issue lead to a scuffle and soon the Muharram procession participants started pelting stones at the police. They also damaged properties including police vehicles and buses. Glass panes of several buses passing by the area during the incident were smashed. Reportedly the mob was carrying swords which were drawn during the confrontation.

Following the incident, additional police forces was sent to the spot, who lathi-charged the rioting youths and dispersed them from the area. At least 10 policemen were injured during the incident.

Talking about the incident, Delhi Police DCP Harendra K Singh said that there was a gathering of around 8000-10000 people on the occasion of the Tazia procession, which was moving ahead peacefully. However, the organisers became furious after they wanted to deviate from the approved route which was denied by the police. They started pelting stones at police, and as a result, police resorted to mild lathi-charge, the police officer said.

He said that some cops have sustained injuries, and some vehicles were damaged, but the situation is under control now and all the gathering has been dispersed from the area. DCP Harendra K Singh added that nobody has been arrested so far, and strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

Several videos of the incident have emerged on social media, where youths can be seen pelting stones and holding sticks.

As a result of the incident, all markets in the area have been shut down and there is a heavy police deployment in the area where a curfew-like situation has been created.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

