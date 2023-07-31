Monday, July 31, 2023
Updated:

More divisions in AAP and Congress ahead of Delhi ordinance bill in Parliament, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says it is wrong to oppose the bill

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country," Sandeep Dikshit said.

More divisions in AAP and Congress ahead of Delhi ordinance bill in Parliament
Sandeep Dixit (L), Saurabh Bharadwaj (R) (Image Source: ANI)
16

Contrary to the official stance of his party, former Delhi MP and Congress politician Sandeep Dikshit has backed the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court’s ruling on the NCT government’s powers in Delhi. Sandeep Dikshit said that the Bill is in line with the city’s constitutional standing.

Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late former chief minister Shiela Dikshit, said in a statement that Arvind Kejriwal is fully aware that he will spend at least eight to ten years in prison if he does not take charge of the vigilance department.

“They have a majority in the Lok Sabha so the BJP should have no problem in getting this bill through the lower house. This bill should be passed, according to the constitutional status of Delhi, there is nothing wrong with this bill,” Dikshit said.

“Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted the bill and he has also given the wrong interpretation to I.N.D.I.A. alliance. So if they are insistent on opposing it what can I do”, the Congress leader further added.

Dikshit, meanwhile, also said that Kejriwal had fooled the people of Delhi. “The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country,” Dikshit said.

Taking note of the said statement, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that when the Congress leadership decided to oppose this bill (Delhi ordinance bill), then Sandeep Dikshit saying anything on it is of no significance.

The ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi was introduced by the BJP-led central government in May, thus overturning a Supreme Court decision that gave the AAP government control over services.

Before the May 11 ruling of the Supreme Court, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi exercised executive control over all transfers and postings of Delhi government employees.

The Congress had already made it plain that, if a bill were to be introduced in the Parliament to replace the ordinance, they would oppose the Centre’s ordinance on administrative services in Delhi.

The Parliament is expected to take the bill up this week. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has been pleading with the opposition parties for help in opposing the Ordinance.

