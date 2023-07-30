On 30 July, the second day of hospitalisation, the health condition of Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remained critical. According to the latest health bulletin by Woodlands Multi-speciality Hospital, Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation and his overall clinical status remains critical but stable.

On the 29th of July, the veteran communist leader was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital for facing breathing issues. As per the hospital statement, he was admitted because of a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

The hospital stated that a multidisciplinary team of 11 doctors is closely monitoring his vital signs and overall health.

Besides lower respiratory tract infection and type-II respiratory failure, the former chief minister is also reportedly suffering from kidney-related ailments. He had been a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient for quite some time.

Those aware of the matter stated that Bhattacharjee was initially placed on non-invasive ventilation. However, due to the increasing criticality, he had to be switched to invasive ventilation late on Saturday night. Additionally, after admission, he was provided continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) support.

His health condition had reportedly been deteriorating over the past few days, but he was not paying heed to the doctor’s advice. He had been refusing to get admitted to the hospital. However, since Saturday afternoon, his condition started deteriorating rapidly, and his oxygen saturation level began to drop significantly.

Subsequently, the team of doctors treating him decided to get him admitted to the hospital without any delay and he was taken to the hospital in a critical care ambulance.

Leaders from different political parties, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose, CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb, and the State’s Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, have been visiting the ailing leader since Saturday.

On account of his deteriorating health, he had been away from public life for some time now. In 2015, he stepped down from the CPI(M)’s politburo and the central committee, and in 2018, he relinquished his membership in the state secretariat.

Earlier, in September 2019, he was admitted to the hospital due to breathing problems, and his health showed improvement following medical intervention.

Bhattacharjee (aged 79) served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.