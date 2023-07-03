The large-scale violence and riots that broke out in France after Algerian migrant Nahel M was shot by police personnel last week, are still raging. On the night of Saturday, July 1, the rioters attacked the residence of Vincent Jeanbrun, a mayor from Paris’s suburban area.

Jeanburn was not at home at his residence at L’Haÿ-les-Roses, in suburban Paris, when some rioters tried to set fire to his family home. When the rioters attacked his house, Jeanbrun was reportedly in his office late on Saturday night, working in late hours to oversee the law and order situation.

Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses outside Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said



Read: https://t.co/CQXB7UuBTX pic.twitter.com/pU6FjfFgOX — RT (@RT_com) July 2, 2023

The rioters used a car to ram into the gates of the house. After they got inside they set the vehicle on fire, in an attempt to burn the entire house.

Jeanbrun’s wife, Melanie Nowak, was at home with her 2 children when the attack happened. As per reports, when Nowak tried to escape from the burning house with her children aged 5 and 7, the rioters attacked the family with firework rockets, trying to burn the woman and her two children.

Nowak has suffered a broken leg while trying to protect her children. One of the children has also suffered injuries.

Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France, has severely condemned the attack on the mayor’s family. She has called it an attempt to murder and ‘intolerable’.

BREAKING:



The wife and daughter of the Mayor of the French town of L'Hay-les-Roses have been wounded after rioters attacked their home.



The violent mob rammed the home of Vincent Jeanbrun with a car around 1.30am Sunday before setting the house on fire.



The family was sleeping pic.twitter.com/bDiCqkkAWP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 2, 2023

The attack on the mayor’s family has triggered widespread condemnation from the political class. Mayr Jeanbrun has said, “A line has been crossed”.

“It is a murder attempt of unspeakable cowardice. If my priority today is to take care of my family, my determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than before”, he added.

Mayor Jeanbrun is from the center-right Les Republicains party.

Violence and riots in France

Riots have been raging in France since Tuesday, 27 June when Algerian teenager Nahel M was shot to death by two policemen. Nahel was stopped by the cops and was asked to show documents. When he tried to speed up and flee, the cops fired on him.

Son after Nahel’s death, the protests started in the western suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed. It quickly spread across other regions, including the Hauts-de-Seine and the eastern city of Dijon. Reports suggest that a group of protesters set a bus on fire after ordering the passengers to get off the bus. The incident took place in the Essonne region.

In less than a week, the violence, arson, protests, and loot have spread almost all over France, causing a situation that many are calling similar to civil war.

As on Saturday, over 45,000 police personnel have been deployed across the country, and over 900 people have been arrested. Meanwhile, over 800 cases of arson have been reported in France.