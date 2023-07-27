‘Frauds change their names to erase their sins’: PM Modi ups his attack on Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A name stunt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 27 slammed the opposition coalition of 26 parties that have named themselves as the ‘I.N.D.I.A’ alliance and said that the opposition parties were attempting to cover up their old deeds by coming together and forming a new alliance. He added that the parties have never cared about India.

“With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India? They had once given the slogan ‘Indira is India, India is Indira.’ At that time, they were uprooted by the people. These people of arrogance have done this again. They say ‘UPA is India. India is UPA’. People will treat them the same once again,” said PM Modi while addressing the masses at Sikar, Rajasthan.

He also specifically said that Congress had now become a directionless party and that its allies had changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did. “They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. Their ways are similar to that of the country’s enemy. The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but create another front to rob the country,” he added.

Mahatma Gandhi had once given the slogan – Quit India – 'Angrezon India Chhoddo'. The British had to leave the country. Similarly, we have taken the resolve to build a prosperous India. Like Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan for 'Quit India', today's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar… pic.twitter.com/kxEW3312El — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

PM Modi said that these opposition parties actually do not believe in the capabilities of the countrymen and continuously keep on targeting the Indian Army and the Navy persons. “They doubted the air strike, the surgical strike. They blatantly asked for proof. Why can’t they trust the capabilities of Indian Army?” he said. Further PM Modi also said that the Indian Army personnel during the UPA rule were not even provided with One Rank One Pension despite long-standing demands.

The PM also stated that the opposition only knew to cry in front of the international media and defame the country. “They go and meet the foreign delegates and appease the voters here. They care about the votebank more than they do about the nation as a whole. These are all liars and people with massive egos. We need to give the slogan which was once given by Mahatma Gandhi- Quit I.N.D.I.A. Today’s mantra should be ‘Bhrashtachar (corruption) Quit India’, ‘Parivarvaad (dynasty) Quit India’, ‘Tushtikaran (appeasement) Quit India,” the PM added.

PM slams Rajasthan CM over ‘Lal Diary’

Meanwhile, he also launched an attack on the ‘Lal Diary’ controversy and said, “Congress means ‘loot ki dukaan and jhoot ka bazaar.’ Their latest product is the red diary. It’s said that all their corruption is mentioned in the diary. Top Congress leaders are silenced by the red diary.”

He also indicated that the future of women and youngsters in the state of Rajasthan is in danger. “The central government is working for the development of youth. But what is happening in Rajasthan? Youth’s future is being played with in Rajasthan. A paper leak program is being run in the state. The youth of the state are capable but the government here is ruining their future. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities again women,” he added.

‘I.N.D.I.A is a directionless alliance’, says the PM

Earlier, PM Modi had called out the opposition as a directionless party and had said that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name. He took the names of several organizations with the name of ‘India’ to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything.

“East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujaheddin also using India in their name ..Chehre par chehre laga lete hai log (these people have false faces),” the PM was quoted as saying.

26 parties in the I.N.D.I.A alliance

26 opposition parties, including two national and 24 regional parties, have managed to form a coalition to compete against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the general elections of 2024 after high-stakes negotiations that began in April and two crucial meetings in Patna and Bengaluru. The coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has 142 Lok Sabha MPs including the parties of the chief ministers of seven different States.

The coalition is led by the Indian National Congress (INC) and includes parties like Trinamool Congress (TMC), which governs the state of West Bengal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which rules the Tamil Nadu state; and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has power in the states of Delhi and Punjab.

Also Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which together govern the state of Bihar in the east and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which rules over the state of Jharkhand are part of the coalition.

Further, the National Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), the Communist Party of India- Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML Liberation), the Forward Bloc, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (Joseph), the Kerala Congress (Mani), the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) are the other members of the 26-party alliance.