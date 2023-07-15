On Saturday, July 15, an MOU has been signed between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the setting up of IIT Delhi campus in the Gulf country. The MoU was signed by the Ministry of Education, India, and Adek, Abu Dhabi, which is also known as the Department of Education and Knowledge, in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The PM is on a day-long visit to UAE.

Notably, IIT Delhi will become the second international IIT campus after IIT Madras which announced that it will open the doors of its foreign campus at Zanzibar, Tanzania, in October 2023.

Giving information about the development, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus to set template for leveraging the power of knowledge for mutual prosperity and global good,” Dharmendra Pradhan said.

He also tweeted about the decision on Saturday calling it a “historic moment.”

“Yet another #IITGoesGlobal! MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education. An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP,” the Union Minister Tweeted.

Yet another #IITGoesGlobal!



MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education.



An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in… pic.twitter.com/DYRy7Vbbwi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2023

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about the development calling it a “testament to India’s innovation prowess.”

This marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it's the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment. https://t.co/TFfmSFWzsQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

According to information provided by Minister of Education Pradhan, Bachelor’s programmes will commence in September 2024, while Master’s level programmes will start in January 2024. All of the programmes, inputs, and pedagogy will be provided by IIT Delhi, with the institute also conferring the final degree.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE for a day-long visit where he met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. When he arrived at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, he received a ceremonial greeting from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome as he arrives at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi



PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. pic.twitter.com/FvxgliIhLI — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The prime minister said India-UAE bilateral trade has grown by 20 per cent, with both countries achieving $85 billion of trade and will soon achieve the target of $100 billion.

“We (India-UAE) signed historic agreements within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment”, Modi said, adding that he will attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE.

The officials of India and the Gulf country exchanged several MoUs in the presence of PM Modi and Al Nahyan.

“We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today’s agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust”, the PM added.