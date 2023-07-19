In a new twist in the Jyoti Maurya controversy, Shubhra Maurya, Jyoti’s sister-in-law Shubhra Maurya has leveled serious allegations against her husband Vinod Maurya. Vinod is the elder brother of Jyoti’s husband Alok Maurya whose viral video accusing his wife of cheating and corruption brought the matter to public attention.

A teacher by profession, Shubhra Maurya has said that she will file a complaint against her husband’s family.

Shubhra Maurya alleged that her husband is a drunkard adding that he tortured her. In an interview with AajTak published on Wednesday (July 19), Shubhra claimed to be a victim of her husband and in-laws’ harassment.

Shubhra said that her husband currently works in the GST Department, however, prior to their marriage he claimed to be an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.

Shubhra Maurya also talked about Alok and Jyoti’s wedding card and said that Jyoti’s allegation that Alok lied about being a village development officer to Jyoti’s family before their marriage is true. She, however, declined to comment on Alok and Jyoti’s dispute.

Shubhra states that Alok’s family is only drawn to money. She said that the reason for the harassment was the birth of two daughters. Jyoti Maurya’s sister-in-law stated that she filed a complaint about the torture that happened to her in 2018, but no action was taken.

Moreover, Shubhra said that her parents had bought a house in Prayagraj. After that, her in-laws were pressurising her to sell that house. She claimed that her husband threatened to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in order to mentally torment her. Shubhra Maurya further said that she tried to file an FIR against her in-laws on July 10, however, she could not succeed in doing so for some reason. On July 15, she claimed that her in-laws and husband caused a ruckus and police had to intervene. She claimed that due to the alleged torture by her in-laws and her husband, it was impossible for her to live with them.

Notably, the Alok-Jyoti controversy came to the fore when a video surfaced online in which a man in tears said that his wife abandoned him after she became a Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM). Alok Maurya, Jyoti’s husband had accused her of having an extra-marital affair with another civil servant. He also accused her of corruption and conspiring to get him killed.