Thursday, July 27, 2023
Karnataka: Bus driver prevents Muslim school girls from boarding for not wearing burqas, even girls with hijab de-boarded

Witnesses indicate that the bus driver who drove the Basavakalyan-Kalaburagi route insisted that all Muslim female students put on burqas before boarding the vehicle. The driver said that only burqas were appropriate for Muslim pupils, so even those wearing hijabs (headscarves) were turned away. 

Image- India Today
In the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, a bus driver allegedly forbade school girls from boarding unless they were wearing burqas, which incited controversy. The terrible event happened as the children were making their daily commute from Okali village in Kamalapur taluk to Basavakalyan. 

“If you’re a Muslim, wear a burqa, not a hijab. Only then will we allow you to board the bus,” the driver said.

One student, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the situation, saying that the driver demanded that they wear a burqa and questioned their religious affiliation. The student was abused verbally and prevented from boarding the bus after they refused to comply and withheld their name. 

“They asked me if I’m a Muslim, and further asked my name which I refused to disclose. They told me that I’m a Muslim and I should wear a burqa. Further shouted that I cannot board the bus.” said a student whom the driver didn’t allow to enter the bus.

The driver meanwhile defended himself by saying that the bus (KA 38 F1074) was not in functioning order and that the students were becoming a nuisance when other commuters approached him about his behaviour.

