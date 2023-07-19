Wednesday, July 19, 2023
’35 videos totalling 8 hours’: Mumbai crime branch initiates probe into lewd videos purportedly of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Kirit Somaiya questioned the authenticity of the videos and wrote to the state govt seeking a probe on the matter

Kirit Somaiya
An investigation has been launched by the Mumbai crime branch into a viral video purportedly showing former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in a compromised position. This comes after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered a high-level inquiry into 35 video clips running eight hours. The videos were broadcasted on a Marathi news channel.

“A thorough probe will be done. No one will be protected. The police will find out the identity of the (aggrieved) woman. Nothing will be brushed under the carpet,” Fadnavis said.

Questioning the authenticity of the video, Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and said, “A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against me. I have never abused any woman. Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos.” He also wrote a letter to the Dy CM demanding a probe.

The videos have led to a massive controversy in Maharashtra with the Opposition going all guns blazing on Somaiya and the BJP accusing the former of “immoral behaviour”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) staged protests against Somaiya in Thane which were led by MP Rajan Vichare. The protest was organised by the party’s women’s wing. The issue was raised in the Maharashtra legislative council by Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danave.

Danave reportedly said, “It was observed that Kirit Somaiya used to extort women officers and he even blackmailed them … by using a central agency — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — as a threat. Somaiya earlier used to extort money by filing false cases and asking central agencies to probe.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) also demanded the withdrawal of CISF cover to Somaiya and alleged that the former MP had misused his security to threaten women and exploit them.

Now, the journey has turned from extortionist to sextornist. He has also used very bad words against the Marathi women in these videos. We want a high-level probe by a special investigations team.” Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab reportedly said that Kirit Somaiya destroyed many families by using the central agency’s threat.

Meanwhile, the crime branch unit 10 will reportedly be taking the help of technical experts and cyber experts to investigate the case.

