The Mumbai police are on the lookout for a person who vowed to carry out another ‘terrorist attack’ similar to 26/11 if Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who entered India illegally to be with a man she fell in love with, did not return to her home country.

The Police believe that the threat message was a hoax call but are still trying to trace the details of the sender. The message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police helpline number. “If Seema Haider does not return, then India will be destroyed. Prepare yourself for the return of the 26/11 like (terrorist) attack. And the government of Uttar Pradesh will be responsible for this,” the message in Urdu read.

Earlier this month, the Greater Noida police detained Sachin Meena, 22, and his father for providing refuge to the woman who entered India illegally. However, the three were recently granted bail by a judge.

Haider is said to have met Meena on the PUBG gaming platform and they instantly fell in love. Haider, a resident of Rind Hajana village in the Sindh province of Pakistan is said to have entered India illegally through Nepal with her four children in order to be with Meena. She had been residing with Meena in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida without a valid visa for about a month.

The Mumbai police are searching for the individual responsible and have also notified their Uttar Pradesh police associates. According to officials, no case has been reported yet.

The unusual circumstances surrounding Haider’s entry into India and her past have led to suspicions that she is a spy for Pakistan’s ISI intelligence service. The couple has vehemently refuted the accusations, though.

Before this, a group of dacoits operating out of Pakistan had threatened India and the Hindus living within. The Baloch dacoits had warned in the video that bloodshed would occur if Haider failed to return to her homeland. The dacoits could be heard threatening to rape and kill Hindus living in Pakistan in the video, which had gone viral on social media.

Further, there have been many instances in the past in which the Mumbai Police have been threatened saying that terrorist attack would occur in Mumbai. Recently, a man from Jaunpur, UP, was arrested for sending WhatsApp messages to Mumbai police’s helpline number and threatening to set off bombs across Mumbai and Pune. The accused had also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blasts. Investigation in the case revealed that accused identified as Darvesh Rajbhar was in a dire financial condition, and made the threats to make some quick money from the police.

Also, similar incident was reported in May this year. The Mumbai Police was threatened on Twitter by unknown person who claimed to blast the city. The police then had identified the person and take him into custody for interrogation.