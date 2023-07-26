On 25th January, the opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ announced they would move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha. As per reports, the decision to submit the notice was taken during a meeting of the opposition parties at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office.

Reportedly, after much discussion, the opposition parties have thought this to be the best way to persuade the government to start a discussion on the Manipur issue. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao moved the motion. Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “People have confidence in PM Modi and BJP. They brought a No Confidence Motion in the last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "People have confidence in PM Modi and BJP. They brought a No Confidence Motion in the last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson."

Amidst the no-confidence motion against the government, PM Modi’s remarks from 2019 started to make rounds on social media, where he urged the opposition parties to work hard so that they could bring a no-confidence motion in 2023.

On 7th February 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. At that time, Lok Sabha elections were just around the corner. While concluding his 1 hour 37 minutes long address, the PM said, “Efforts were made to undermine me during the discussion on No-Confidence Motion in 2018. I put my views before the country and the world in the midst of the slogan shouting for over an hour and a half. I would like to wish you good luck that you get an opportunity to prepare yourself to bring No-Confidence Motion in 2023. These are the sentiments for the service to the nation. They have reduced themselves to 40 from 400 owing to their bloated egos. We have risen from 2 to [our] current position due to service to the nation. And you are living in falsehood.”

In 2019, during his address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi recalled his previous speech. He asked the Opposition to prepare well and bring another #NoConfidenceMotion against him in the future. The Opposition seems to be behaving exactly as he predicted

A no-confidence motion against the Modi government was moved in July 2018. During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi addressed the house for around 1 hour and 30 minutes. During his address, PM Modi targeted Congress for bringing the no-confidence motion. He said that the Congress party was not confident about itself and suffered a lack of confidence. He added that lack of confidence was part of their entire work culture and cultural life. “They do not have confidence in anything,” he said and added the opposition showed a lack of confidence in several projects, including Swacch Bharat and International Yoga Day, apart from the Chief Justice of the country and Reserve Bank of India.

Insinuating what could be the reason for such lack of confidence, he said, “Earlier, a handful of people were enjoying the privilege, they used to consider it their exclusive right. When this privilege started being challenged by people’s mandate, their problems started soaring up. When the tradition of affecting the system was stopped, it was bound to trouble them. When the income from corruption stopped their restlessness increased.”

PM Modi prayed to Bhagwan Shiva and 125 crore people of the country to give power to the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion in 2024. He said, “I also pray to Lord Shiva, and I also pray to 125 crore people of the country that they should give you so much power that in the year 2024 too, you again bring a No-Confidence Motion. I wish them good luck.”

He ended his address by saying, “I once again conclude by inviting these great persons to bring the No-Confidence Motion in 2024, and I also urge the House to defeat this No-Confidence Motion.”

'Bring it on': In 2018, when the Opposition brought a #NoConfidenceMotion against PM Modi, he hoped they would do it again in 2024. He asked the House to defeat the motion again, just like they did in 2018.

No-confidence motion moved

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao filed the No Confidence Motion against the Government in Lok Sabha. In a statement, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said, “This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose – a political move which will bring results…The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers, and we know the numbers…”

CPI MP Binoy Viswam says, "This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose – a political move which will bring results…The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers, and we know the numbers…"

Congress Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore called PM Modi arrogant. He said, “INDIA alliance is together, INDIA alliance has proposed this idea, and yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party’s leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person – not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur…We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon.”

When asked about No Confidence Motion against the Govt in Lok Sabha today, Manickam Tagore, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha says, "INDIA alliance is together, INDIA alliance has proposed this idea and yesterday it was decided. Today, Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person – not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur…We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon."

Given that the BJP has an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, the government is expected to pass the trust vote easily.