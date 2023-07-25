The newly formed Oppositions alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ is mulling moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi Government during the ongoing monsoon session in the Lok Sabha, media reports quoted sources as confirming on Tuesday.

According to media reports, a decision on submitting the notice is likely to be taken on Wednesday, July 26, when the floor leaders of Opposition parties meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office. Efforts are on to bring non-I.N.D.I.A parties on board in the Lok Sabha.

However, reports quoted a senior leader from the Opposition alliance as saying that a final decision wouldn’t be made before additional consultations and consideration of the consequences, as the loss of a vote of confidence would be perceived as a win for the government.

This development comes after the monsoon session of the Parliament remains disrupted for the fourth day with the opposition demanding a discussion on the situation in Manipur by suspending other business of the day.

According to the sources, the Opposition parties after much discussion have thought this to be the best way to persuade the government to start a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Given that the BJP has an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, the government will undoubtedly pass the trust vote. Given this, the Opposition alliance’s choice to introduce the no-confidence motion against the Modi administration may cause great embarrassment for the alliance as a whole.

Reacting to opposition coalition #INDIA's plan to bring a no-confidence motion against government, Parliamentary affairs Minister #PralhadJoshi said, "During our first term also, the opposition had brought a no-confidence motion against us, and in 2019 our seats increased from… pic.twitter.com/ocOqCzgfxx — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2023

Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “During our first term also (Opposition) brought a no-confidence motion against us and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats.”

Notably, the last time the government was challenged by a motion was in 2003, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s second term as prime minister. By winning the ballot, the government became the first non-Congress administration to serve the full five-year term in the Centre.