‘Nothing illegal in BBC presenter paying teen for his sexually explicit images’: Young person’s lawyer 

On 10th July, the lawyer of the young person whose mother accused a well-known BBC presenter of paying her child in exchange for money said there was nothing wrong in paying the teen for his sexually explicit images, a report in the BBC said. He further claimed that the mother and the young person are estranged.

In a letter sent on behalf of the young person, the lawyer said that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” took place. He further added that the young person had sent a denial to The Sun before the claims were published.

The young person sent A message via WhatsApp to The Sun on the evening of 7th July claiming that the statement made by the mother to the newspaper was “totally wrong and there was no truth to it”. However, the lawyer added, The Sun decided to publish the “inappropriate article”.

The lawyer wrote, “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality, and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish”. Calling it a breach of privacy, the lawyer criticized both The Sun and BBC for not contacting his client. He said, “Nobody from the Sun newspaper appears to have made any attempt to contact our client prior to the publication of the allegations on Friday 6th July”.

The Sun rubbishes lawyer’s claims

Rubbishing the lawyer’s claims, The Sun said that the paper published the story about two “very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and the welfare of their child”, and the media house did not act upon the complaint.

BBC has claimed to be unaware of the young person’s identity and said they have not talked directly to him so far.

Reportedly, the stepfather of the young person approached the police to file a complaint, but the police refused to act, saying “they could not do anything as they said it wasn’t illegal”. Following the “body of evidence” submitted to the BBC last week, the media house has suspended the presenter, who is yet to be identified. Furthermore, the police got involved in the matter, and the Metropolitan Police is now “assessing” the information it received from the BBC. However, there is no formal investigation into the matter from the police.

The case of 35,000 GBP to a young person by a BBC presenter for sexually explicit images

On 8th July, The Sun published the shocking story of an unnamed BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teen 35,000 Pounds over a period of three years for sexually explicit images. The publication cited the victim’s mother’s version while publishing the story against the BBC presenter.

On 10th July, it was reported that the TV representative, who was identified as a male staffer of BBC, called the young person and asked, “What have you done?” in panic. The BBC presenter called the young man twice after the allegations were published in the publication. The report adds that the BBC ‘star’ asked the victim to drop their complaint or stop the ongoing investigation.

BBC confirmed the reports that it had known about the complaint way back in May this year. However, the state-run British Broadcaster claimed that the new allegations were of a “different nature”. It added that it had suspended the male staffer accused of these wrongdoings.