In a startling incident that took place on Tuesday, 11th July 2023, two intoxicated men were discovered feasting on flesh taken from a burning pyre in Odisha. The shocking incident was reported in Barsahi police station area of the Mayurbhanj district of the state. The incident left the family members of the deceased girl in a state of shock, and the villagers promptly handed over the two individuals to the police, after which a case was registered and an investigation has been started.

The unfortunate incident unfolded during the cremation of a girl named Tuni Singh, a resident of Dantuni village in Bireshwarpur panchayat, who had passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at Badasahi Hospital. On Tuesday, the body underwent a post-mortem examination at Baripada Hospital and was subsequently brought back to the village at approximately 3 pm. The mortal remains of the girl were taken to a nearby cremation ground for cremation after that.

Present at the cremation were two individuals from the village, Sunder Mohan Singh and Narendra Singh, both of whom were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. While others gathered around the pyre, Mohan and Narendra were overseeing the proper burning of the body. As the cremation progressed, the body almost entirely turned to ashes, save for a single unburnt piece of flesh. Mohan and Narendra claimed that it wouldn’t burn unless it was cut into smaller pieces and thrown back into the fire.

To the shock of Lobo Singh, the grandfather of the deceased girl, Mohan and Narendra pulled the unburnt flesh out of the fire. Narendra proceeded to divide it into three pieces, with Mohan tossing two pieces back into the flames. However, Mohan concealed the remaining piece in his left hand, but Lobo Singh saw him doing it. Concerned, Lobo Singh questioned Mohan about his intent, to which Mohan casually replied that he would discard it later.

For several minutes, Mohan stood there, holding the piece of flesh in his hand. After around 10 minutes, he announced that he will eat the piece of flesh. Horrified, the people present there asked him why would he do that. But before that others could do anything, Mohan put the piece in his mouth and began chewing it without any hesitation. He also offered a portion of flesh to Narendra, who joined him in the act and started to eat it. The onlookers were astounded by their audacity and immediately alerted the other villagers.

Responding swiftly, the villagers confronted Mohan and Narendra, subjecting them to severe physical assault. In the face of the villagers’ fury, both individuals admitted to their heinous act of consuming burnt human flesh taken from the pyre.

Subsequently, Sundar Mohan and Narendra were handed over to the Barsahi police station, where they have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated. The grieving father of the deceased girl expressed his intention to file a police complaint against Sundar Mohan and Narendra, holding them accountable for their actions during the distressing incident. Accordingly, a case was registered against the two.

Reportedly, later both Sunder and Narendra said that they lost their sense as they were drunk too much and that they ate the charred human flesh in an inebriated state. According to one report, they are related to the dead girl, and Narendra Singh is the son of Sunder Mohan Sing.