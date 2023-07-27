Thursday, July 27, 2023
Rajasthan: PM Modi dedicates various development projects, releases PM-Kisan installment

PM Modi also launched Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur. The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

ANI
PM Modi was in Sikar, Rajasthan (Image Source: Hindustan)
12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects, including the release of the 14th instalment of the Centre’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) at a programme held during his visit to Rajasthan’s Sikar on Thursday.

Funds worth Rs 17,000 crore were released directly into bank accounts of more than 8.5 crore PM-Kisan beneficiaries. PM-Kisan is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. Financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments in every four months is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers.

Further, in a significant move benefiting farmers, PM Modi also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs. From information on agri-inputs (fertilisers, seeds, implements) to testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilisers, to information regarding various government schemes, PMKSKs are envisaged to become a reliable support system for farmers in the country.

PM Modi also launched Urea Gold – a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur. The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil.

During the programme, PM Modi also launched the onboarding of 1500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

After taking care of his scheduled engagements in Rajasthan, PM Modi will arrive at Rajkot, Gujarat where he will undertake a walkthrough of Rajkot International Airport. The greenfield airport has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate various development projects at Race Course Ground in Rajkot while also inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 860 crore.

On Friday, he will inaugurate ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He will also address a gathering on the occasion. The theme of the Conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’.

It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions. It showcases India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

