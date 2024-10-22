Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai's top club cancels membership of cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after her father carries out...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Mumbai’s top club cancels membership of cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after her father carries out ‘Christian conversion meetings’ on premises

According to Khar Gymkhana's managing committee member Shiv Malhotra, Ivan Rodrigues booked the sporting club's banquet hall for 'meetings to religious conversions.'

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai's top club cancels memebership of cricketer Jemima Rodrigues after her father carries out Christian conversion events on premises
Jemima Rodrigues with her father, image via her X handle
59

On Sunday (20th October), the elite Khar Gymkhana terminated the playing membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues after her father Ivan repeatedly booked its premises for ‘Christian conversion meetings’ using her ID.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who plays for the women’s cricket team, was the first female cricketer to be awarded the membership of the top sports club in March last year.

According to Khar Gymkhana’s managing committee member Shiv Malhotra, Ivan Rodrigues booked the sporting club’s banquet hall for ‘meetings to religious conversions.’

It was reportedly carried out between March 2023 and November 2024 at the behest of a Christian evangelical group called Brother Manuel Ministries. According to the bye-laws Rule 4A of the constitution of Khar Gymkhana, religious activities are not allowed on its premises.

Testimonies of Khar Gymkhana committee members

“Though Jemimah was granted the membership, her father exploited this privilege by booking the banquet hall for meetings related to religious conversions. From March 2023 to Nov 2024, the hall was predominantly booked on weekends, preventing other members from
securing reservations for their events. This misuse extended to providing discounted rates, and in some cases, security deposit was waived,” Malhotra told The Times of India.

The objection was first raised by ex-president of Khar Gymkhana, Nitin Gadekar, told The Indian Express, “Me, Malhotra and a few other members went to see it. We saw the room was dark, trance music was playing and a lady was saying ‘He is coming to save us’. I was surprised how Gymkhana can allow this in the first place,”

“How can our club president allow such a thing to happen without the managing committee being aware of any of this? I took it up at the AGM yesterday. Everyone agreed that while an inquiry must be initiated, Jemimah’s club membership must be terminated immediately,” he emphasised.

President of the elite sports club denies allegations

A resolution to the effect was passed at the general body meeting, following which the 3-year-honourary membership of Jemimah Rodrigues was terminated. The elite sports club had so far recovered ₹3.5 lakhs in arrears from Jemimah for 35 such events.

Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani however cried foul and claimed that the allegations and accused committee members of ‘politicising’ the matter.

“Khar Gymkhana is scheduled to have its managing committee and trustee elections later this month. These allegations are being made with political motives. No evidence has been offered for any alleged wrongdoing. I would request and trust our wider body of members and the media to be cautious in relying on misrepresentations and falsehoods,” he claimed.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

What happens when Karwa Chauth fast falls during Ramzan, will that fast be healthy or unhealthy: Can Indian Express explain

Sandeep Singh -

BR Ambedkar and the ‘Idea of India’: Why was he against ‘socialist and secular’ being inserted in the preamble of the Indian Constitution?

Anurag -

SC stays NCPCR’s recommendation of halting madrasa funding, no action to be taken against madrassas not adhering to RTE Act: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bulandshahr, UP: Blast inside a house kills Riyazuddin, Rukhsana and 4 others, many injured

OpIndia Staff -

S Jaishankar speaks on India-Canada diplomatic row over Khalistan appeasement by Trudeau, exposes hypocrisy and double standards of the West

OpIndia Staff -

IDF destroys Hezbollah’s money network, bombs Al Qard Al Hassan branches all over Lebanon, reveals bunker location where all gold was stashed

OpIndia Staff -

Rules-based International Order? USA tested 67 nuclear bombs in Marshall Islands and has been denying compensation to residents for decades

Rukma Rathore -

The legal stand of eyewitness accounts vs Bahraich Police’s dismissal of a Hindu’s plight citing ‘tension in the area’: A detailed discussion

Anurag -

SC refuses to extend child marriage ban over all faiths: Can personal laws like Sharia override Prohibition of Child Marriage Act? Read what judgment...

Shraddha Pandey -

Maharashtra: Aandolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav, supporting Maha Vikas Agaadi, manhandled by Prakash Ambedkar’s supporters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com