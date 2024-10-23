Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Canada Border Services Agency confirms that Sandeep Singh Sidhu wanted in Khalistani terror case in India is its employee: Report

Indian Government on 19th October named Sandeep Singh Sidhu in a terror case in India for the murder of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a teacher and a Shaurya Chakra awardee.

On Monday, 22nd October, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) admitted while talking to ThePrint that Sandeep Singh Sidhu, who is wanted by the Indian authorities for advancing terrorist activities in Punjab and murdering a Shaurya Chakra awardee in Tarn Taran, is its employee.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is aware of the articles and takes any allegations seriously. We can confirm that the individual you are referring to is an employee of the CBSA. Please note that due to the Privacy Act, we cannot provide details on specific cases or individuals,” the CBSA official said in an email reply to The Print.

According to the CBSA’s official website, the agency has a very complex procedure to make sure they hire the right people with the right skills and experience. It states that the candidate must go through a telephone integrity interview, a credit check, and law enforcement and security database verifications.

Indian Government on 19th October named Sandeep Singh Sidhu in a terror case in India for the murder of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a teacher and a Shaurya Chakra awardee. The Indian govt communication to Canda said, “He was in touch with Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives/ officials and successfully executed a targeted killing (Oct. 2020) of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab with the help of a noted gangster Sukhmeetpal Singh @ Sukh Bhikhariwal.”

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, his brother Ranjit Singh, and their wives Jagdish Kaur and Balraj Kaur, respectively, were awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993 for their armed struggle against militancy in Punjab. The civilian family has been on the hitlist of Khalistani terrorists since then.

62-year-old Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead at his residence in Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran District in October 2020. Last week, the NIA told the Supreme Court that Canada-based operatives of the banned terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) were behind the assassination. The chargesheet says that the accused persons arrested in the case have revealed that they were hired by Canada-based KLF operatives for the murder.

Sandeep Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and is employed with the CBSA. As per the Indian govt communication to Canada, he has been recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

He is on a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada. Sandeep Singh Sidhu allegedly had ties with Pakistan-based Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives, reportedly playing a role in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a Khalistani organization banned in India, Australia, Japan, USA, and even Canada. Despite the ban on ISYF in Canada, a member has been employed as a member of the Canada Border Services Agency.

This development comes as Justin Trudeau’s government has totally destroyed the India-Canada relationship by falsely accusing the Indian government of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Even though the Trudeau government has been accusing the Indian government of the murder for more than a year, they are yet to provide any proof to support their allegations and even admit they have no proof.

