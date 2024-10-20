Israel has decided to take action against French President Emmanuel Macron for the decision to ban Israeli companies from the Euronaval defence trade show in November. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz announced the decision saying that boycotting Israeli companies from the show is undemocratic which is not acceptable between friendly nations.

The minister said, “I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to take legal and diplomatic action against French President @EmmanuelMacron decision to prevent Israeli companies from showcasing their products at the @SalonEuronaval exhibition in Paris next month.”

He further added in a post on 𝕏, “The boycott of Israeli companies for the second time, or the imposition of unacceptable conditions, are undemocratic measures that are not acceptable between friendly nations. I urge President Macron to cancel them entirely. Israel stands alone at the forefront of the fight against the Iranian and radical Islamic axis of evil, and France, along with the entire free world, should stand with us – not against us.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that France has decided to ban Israeli companies from the Euronaval trade show. As per the report, Israeli delegations will be able to attend the event but contractors cannot showcase their military equipment at booths.

Later the organisers of the show said that Israeli companies would be allowed to participate in the show, on the condition that they are not involved in Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. However, that meant nothing, as there is no defence company in Israel that is not supplying to the Israeli military. Therefore, the ‘relaxation’ is meaningless.

A statement on the Euronaval website states, “The exhibition organizers acknowledge the decision of the National Defense and Security Council dated October 1, 2024, as clarified by the decision of October 18, 2024, which stipulates that Israeli companies wishing to participate in the Euronaval exhibition may do so. They may have an exhibition stand, provided that their products are not used in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The list of countries participating in the trade show does not include Israel, a major defence manufacturer. Some of the top defence companies in the world are based in Israel, like Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems etc.

After the French decision to ban Israeli companies from Euronaval, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant called it a disgrace to the French nation and the values of the free world. “The decision to discriminate against Israeli defense industries in France a second time – aids Israel’s enemies during war. This builds on the decision to place an arms embargo on the Jewish State,” he said.

Gallant tweeted that Franch has been adopting and implementing a hostile policy towards the Jewish people. He added, “We will continue defending our nation against enemies on 7 different fronts, and fighting for our future – with or without France.”

The decision to ban Israeli companies from the defence show came amid rising tensions between France and Israel after Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of Israel over civilian casualties in Israeli military action against Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and Lebanon.

Remarks made by Macron in a closed-door meeting were leaked, in which he had said that Israel should not ignore the decisions of the United Nations. He had said, “Mr. Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a U.N. decision.” Before that, Macron had said that the export of weapons to Israel was one of the key measures to stop the conflicts in the region.

This is the second time France has banned Israeli firms from a defence trade show. Earlier in June, The French govt banned Israeli companies from attending the Eurosatory arms and defence industry exhibition in Villepinte near Paris. Eurosatory is a major international exhibition for the land, air-land defence and security industry.

While a court overturned the executive decision of Marcon govt banning Israel, it came too late, the show had already started, and Israeli companies could not participate.