In a shocking incident from the Belgaum district of Karnataka, a Jain muni (monk) was brutally murdered and his body was allegedly dismembered. The victim is identified as Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj, who was missing since Thursday, July 6, 2023. The police arrested two suspects in connection with the crime, and they confessed to the crime. The Police are currently interrogating them in an attempt to recover the monk’s body.

The dreadful incident took place in the Chikkodi area of Belgaum district, where the revered Jain Muni 108 Kamkumar Nandi Ji Maharaj had been residing at the Nandi Parvat Ashram for the past 15 years. He was the head of the Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Charitable Trust of Hirekodi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district. His sudden disappearance on Thursday raised concerns among his disciples, who searched for him but were unable to locate him. Consequently, Acharya Kamkumar Nandi Charitable Trust’s chairman Bheemappa Udaare filed a missing complaint on the same day.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on an acquaintance of the deceased, who was subsequently taken into custody and questioned. The suspect eventually confessed to the murder of the Jain muni. The motive behind the heinous act appears to be related to a monetary dispute, as the accused had borrowed money from the monk and failed to repay it. The mounting pressure from the Jain muni to return the funds allegedly led to the fatal outcome. “Prima facie it appears that the Jain monk was murdered over a money issue,” said a police officer.

However, the police said that the exact reason will be known after the completion of the investigation.

The arrested suspect provided crucial information about another individual involved in the crime. Both perpetrators disclosed that they not only killed the Jain muni but also mutilated his body into pieces. They confessed to disposing of the remains by discarding them into the river near Katkabavi village. Despite this information, the police have not been able to retrieve the body parts yet. Ongoing rains are hampering the search operations.

As a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed to secure the ashram premises. The Jain muni, born on June 6, 1967, in the Belgaum district of Karnataka, was previously known as Bhramappa during his childhood. He was initiated into monkhood by Acharya Shri 108 Kunthu Sagar Ji Maharaj.

The brutal murder of the Jain muni has sent shockwaves throughout the state of Karnataka, raising concerns about the overall law and order situation. This incident has highlighted the need for a strong and efficient criminal justice system to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, particularly religious figures who play a significant role in society.

The state of Karnataka recently witnessed a change in power, with the Congress party assuming control after a resounding victory in the assembly elections. However, in the aftermath of this tragic event, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of the newly formed government and its ability to maintain law and order. The incident has underscored the importance of addressing security issues promptly and efficiently, as citizens rightly expect a safe and secure environment, regardless of the political landscape.

