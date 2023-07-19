On the 19th of July, Jodhpur Police found the charred bodies of four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl at Cherai village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district late on Tuesday. The killers reportedly slit their throats, dragged them out in the courtyard, and set them ablaze. They fled the crime scene after setting the family’s house on fire.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: “The Jodhpur police has recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway”: Dharmendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural pic.twitter.com/0uJxRW2AY7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 19, 2023

The victims have been identified as Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari Devi (50), their daughter-in-law Dhapu (23), and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Poonaram’s son Revataram had left for work in a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night, as per reports. Harish, his second son, lives separately with his wife.

In the late night hours, villagers noticed the billowing smoke from a house. When they rushed to the spot, they found the charred bodies of four persons. On villagers’ information, SP (Jodhpur rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav reached the crime spot along with police forces.

The body of the baby was completely burnt, while those of others were partially charred, police said, adding that they were attacked while they were asleep.

According to the officials, it appears to be a matter of revenge killing. Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants slit their throats with a sharp-edged weapon, most likely an axe. Then their bodies were dragged outside of the house and were set on fire.

Yadav said, “The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home, and prima facie, it seems that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire.”

He added that an FIR has been filed in the case and an investigation has been launched. A dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to collect the evidence from the crime spot. Subsequently, the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Some people aware of the case claimed that Police were questioning Poonaram’s brother and nephew.

Following the horrific mass killing in the state, the opposition party BJP launched a scathing attack against the state government. They have raised questions about the deteriorating situation of Law and order in the state. It is important to note that the crime spot falls near the constituency of state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Demanding Chief Minister’s resignation, Rajasthan BJP state president Chandra Prakash Joshi said, “These incidents are taking place in the region of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It clearly shows that the situation of law and order is weak in the state. No one is safe in the city. Be it children or be it, women. All this is very unfortunate.”