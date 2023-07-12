Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was murdered by armed men on 12 July in Rajasthan, while he was in police custody. He was shot dead while he was being transported from Jaipur jail to Bharatpur court for a hearing. He was accused of killing Bharatiya Janata Party politician Kripal Jaghina in September 2022. The criminals first threw chilli powder into the eyes of the cops and then fired about 15 rounds. Kuldeep Jaghina later died from several gunshot wounds. The killers were able to escape.

Rajasthan | Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was shot dead by some unknown people at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur while police were taking him to the court. People from the rival gang were involved in the murder. Bharatpur SP has left for the spot. Further investigation underway:… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 12, 2023

The incident took place close to Amoli Toll Plaza on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway, which is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters. Kuldeep Jaghina and another accused Vijaypal were being transported on a state roadways bus, which was stopped by around 12 men at the spot. After that, they stormed into the bus and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the police personnel. Following that they opened fire indiscriminately on Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina to ensure his immediate death.

The attackers came in a car and two motorcycles. Immediately after the attack, they fled from the spot.

Jagheena and Vijaypal, both accused in the 2022 Kripal Jaghina murder case, were being taken from Bharatpur to Jaipur by a team of seven policemen led by a head constable on a state roadways bus, and they were armed with two SLRs.

Kuldeep Jaghina was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. A few police officers along with another culprit in the murder of Kripal Jaghina named Vijaypal were also hurt during the attack. Two passengers were also shot in the shooting event. All the injured have been taken to Raj Bahadur Memorial (RBM) Hospital in Bharatpur. With almost 100 police officers deployed in response to the murder, the hospital has been transformed into a fortress.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration)-Jaipur Rahul Prakash said that several bullets were shot at Jagheena, while the policemen managed to protect Vijaypal from direct assault. He said the police team did not open fire in view of the safety of the passengers of the bus.

The vehicles used by the killers have been seized by the police from a nearby village. The culprits also have been identified with the help of CCTV footage. Superintendent of Police, Mridul Kachhawa informed, “Vijaypal’s condition is critical. Police got hold of the toll footage and identified the offenders. Their vehicle has also been located.”

Gangster was accused in the murder case of a BJP leader

Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina and four other individuals including Vijaypal had shot and killed Bharatiya Janata Party politician Kripal Jaghina (48) who was a land trader on 4 September of last year. The assailants arrived on three bikes and two cars. He was murdered over a tract of land close to the city’s Sheesham Tiraha Kali Garden.

Afterwards, while they were travelling to Goa from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, he and his accomplices were apprehended by the police. Several police teams were organised after the crime was committed to nab the offenders and arrests were made within 48 hours of the instance.

The case’s investigation revealed that there was a disagreement regarding a sizable parcel of land situated on Kali Bagichi Road in the city of Bharatpur. The gangster desired to take possession of the property and drive the occupants out of the plot, which was worth several crores.

Attacks on other gangsters

Sanjeev Jeeva Maheshwari had earlier been attacked in the Lucknow court. He worked as a sniper for the Mukhtar Ansari gang in Uttar Pradesh and was a close associate of the deceased gangster. He was in the Muzaffarnagar jail when he was shot and died on 7 June. He had no idea that he might come under attack in the Lucknow court. However, he wore his bulletproof jacket when he appeared in Muzaffarnagar court while he was in Barabanki jail.

On 2 June, gangster Tillu Tajpuria was killed in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The entire occurrence was recorded on a CCTV camera. Deepak alias Teetar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan are reportedly responsible for his death. The inquiry further discovered that his murder had been plotted for two to three years by the assailants.