Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMukhtar Ansari's close aide and gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari shot dead in the Lucknow court,...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide and gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari shot dead in the Lucknow court, assailant dressed as lawyer nabbed

Maheshwari was brought from Lucknow district jail to the court to attend a hearing in a criminal case.

OpIndia Staff
sanjeev maheshwari
Sanjeev Maheshwari was lodged in a jail in Lucknow. Image Source: ABP News
2

On 7th June 2023, Mukhtar Ansari‘s close aide and gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari was shot dead in the Lucknow court premises by an assailant in the afternoon. The attacker came in the guise of a lawyer.

Maheshwari was brought from Lucknow district jail to the court to attend a hearing in a criminal case. When the hearing was going on and Maheshwari was present in the court, the assailant opened fire on him. Sanjeev Maheshwari aka Jeeva, who himself was a dreaded shooter, was booked in several other criminal cases.

The police have apprehended the individual disguised as a lawyer who carried out the assault. According to a witness, the attacker fired a total of six gunshots, resulting in Sanjeev Maheshwari’s death and injuries to two other individuals including a young girl. The injured were taken to the trauma centre for medical treatment, said the police.

Following the incident, angry lawyers attacked and police and pelted stones, resulting in injuries to several cops.

Sanjeev Maheshwari was also known as ‘Jeeva’. He hailed from Muzaffarnagar in north-western Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in 2006 in connection with the murders of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and former UP minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi. Jeeva and former Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh had been handed life sentences for the murder of Dwivedi. Jeeva was also involved in four other murders.

Sanjeev Maheshwari was involved in a series of serious crimes since 1995. He led an inter-state gang and faced charges in multiple cases, including murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, and gangster activities. His name was associated with the kidnapping of a businessman’s son in Kolkata, where a ransom of two crore rupees was demanded. Additionally, Jeeva was implicated in the murders of legislative assembly members Brahm Datt Dwivedi and Krishnanand Rai, both linked to organized crime. As a result, Jeeva was incarcerated in Lucknow jail.

Jeeva was known to have a close association with mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari and Prem Prakash Singh, also known as Munna Bajrangi. He was further accused of the assassinations of legislator Krishnanand Rai and former minister Brahmadutt Dwivedi. Following the murder of BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai, Munna Bajrangi, the primary suspect, was also killed in jail. Since then, security measures for Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva, who was a co-accused in the case, were intensified.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jamia professor Shoaib Jamai spreads lies about Hindu religious texts, claims Apsaras are same as Hoors in Islam, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Shoaib Jamai tried to imply that like Muslims kill non-Muslims to get 72Hoors in paradise, Hindus also kill others so that they get 1000 Apsaras, which is completely false
News Reports

Damoh Hijab Case: District Education Officer to be removed for giving clean chit to Ganga Jamuna School, action against Collector also confirmed

OpIndia Staff -
Confirming the DEO's negative involvement in the case, Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Prima facie information that is coming out that the District Education Officer (DEO) has given wrong information, that is why the DEO is guilty."

Artwork depicting the contributions of women, tribal leaders, and freedom struggle will be added to the new Parliament building

Haryana: Police clears NH-44 of protesting farmers after High Court’s orders

Indian Railways dismisses “baseless” Times of India data on construction of railway tracks in India

Khap and Kisan leaders angry over wrestlers resuming duty, and their meeting with HM Shah

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,306FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com