A new CCTV footage from Delhi’s Tihar jail has emerged where the macabre murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria by members of his rival gang took place on Tuesday (May 2) early morning. Yesterday (May 4) a shocking CCTV footage of his murder surfaced from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail showing how the gruesome attack was executed.

Tillu Tajpuria was the prime accused in the 2021 Delhi Rohini Court shootout. Four men who were also lodged in the Tihar jail and were members of the Jitender Gogi gang carried out the shocking murder in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the new CCTV footage, the members of the rival gang can be seen coming back for the injured gangster when he was being carried by the jail authorities after the gruesome attack.

The footage shows jail officials hauling Tillu Tajpuria in a bed sheet after he was assaulted by rival inmates on Tuesday. Tillu Tajpuria appears to be alive, but gravely hurt. While the authorities carry him, the assailants suddenly emerge from another gate and begin brutally stabbing him again. The attack takes place in front of a large number of jail personnel. While some are seen impassively attempting to stop the assault, the majority of the jail staff is simply standing there like mute spectators.

देश की सबसे सुरक्षित तिहाड़ जेल का हाल देख लो।



मारने के बाद दुबारा हमलावर आए और पुलिसवालों के सामने दुबारा टिल्लू ताजपूरिया के गले पर वार किया गया। pic.twitter.com/JfUCqF1kuJ — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) May 5, 2023

Disturbing visuals of how Tillu Tajpuria was stabbed inside Tihar jail emerge

Prior to this, a video of the horrific attack had also surfaced on social media. In the video, the attackers were seen using bed sheets as a rope to descend from the first level and then charging into Tajpuria’s cell on the ground floor to attack him.

Tajpuria, dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts, enters the scene from the opposite end. He hurries inside a cell and pulls the iron door shut as soon as he sees the first attacker.

All of the attackers had gathered on the ground floor by this point, with three of them gathered outside Tajpuria’s cell. Someone attempts to stop the fourth assailant, who is separated from the rest of the gang.

Because the door cannot be locked from the inside, the attackers barge inside the cell and drag Tajpuria out. They pull him to the common area and brutally stab him several times as blood splatters on the ground where the gang war erupted. Tillu Tajpuria was stabbed at least 92 times.

According to prison officials, the assailants may have cut the grills on the first floor and left them in place to not raise suspicion of the officials and then utilised that way to come down and kill Tillu at 6.15 am on Tuesday.

Tillu Tajpuria was reportedly transferred from Rohini jail roughly 15 days ago and was scheduled to be transferred again within five days. Only this year have three of the four Tillu murderers been transferred to Tihar. Tajpuria was the prime accused in the shootout that had taken place in the Rohini Court in Delhi in 2021 which had left Gangster Jitendra Gogi dead.

According to the police, members of the Gogi gang had attacked Tajpuria to avenge Jitendra Gogi’s death. After the attack, Tajpuria was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The assailants were identified as Deepak alias Teetar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan. All of them were locked on the first floor of the same barrack.

Link emerges between Atiq Ahmed’s killer and murder of Tillu Tejpuria

Interestingly, after Tillu Tajpuria was murdered on Tuesday, police revealed some sensational links between his gruesome murder and the murder of notorious gangster-political Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

The police said that during interrogation, Mohit Singh alias Sunny, accused of killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on April 15, told the UP Police sleuths that the Turkish handguns he and Lavlesh Tiwari used to kill the two brothers were originally intended to shoot Tajpuria.

The high-end Zigana handgun Sunny and Lavlesh used was handed to them by Delhi gangster Jitendra Gogi. Cops said that Sunny was handed the weapons by Gogi in order to eliminate his arch-rival Tajpuria.

However, before the plan could be executed, Gogi was killed in Delhi’s Rohini court in September 2021. Sunny allegedly kept both pistols with him and used them to murder Atiq and his brother in Prayagraj.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility for the attack

According to reports, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had taken responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab, also took responsibility for the attack on Tajpuria. Goldy Brar was close to Jitender Gogi.

Gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility of Tillu Tajpuria's killing inside Tihar jail



Calls it a "revenge" of Jatinder Gogi's killing at Rohini court last year



Brar is an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also allegedly involved in muder of #Sidhu, reports @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/zpKdqE7wyr — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) May 2, 2023

Notably, this was the second case of violence and gang rivalry in Tihar jail in a month. Last month, Prince Tewatia, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in Tihar jail by rival gang members.

Last year, Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar was suspended over allegations that he was giving preferential treatment to the detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain at the central jail in conjunction with prison authorities.