Tuesday, July 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsShah Rukh Khan meets with an accident, undergoes surgery in Los Angeles, USA
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident, undergoes surgery in Los Angeles, USA

The Bollywood actor is said to have broken his nose while filming in Los Angeles for a project. He started bleeding, and was taken right away to the hospital.

OpIndia Staff
SRK breaks nose during shooting in LA
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from old movie Ramjaane, representational image
7

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan underwent surgery in the US after suffering an accident while on set in Los Angeles. As per the reports by ET, the actor is resting at home upon return to India.

The Bollywood actor is said to have broken his nose while filming in Los Angeles for a project. He started bleeding, and was taken right away to the hospital. The doctors assured his staff that there was no reason for concern and that he would just require a simple operation to halt the bleeding. After the procedure, SRK was seen with a bandage on his nose.

Shah Rukh Khan had a successful start to the year professionally with his movie Pathaan making good money at the box office. The actor will next be seen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in his upcoming film named Atlee’s ‘Jawan’. In addition, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, also featuring Taapsee Pannu. 

His most recent project was the 2022 movie Darlings, which he co-produced with Alia Bhatt, who played the main role. In addition to being an actor and a producer, he is a co-owner of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier this year, he also served as a model for his son Aryan Khan’s high-end clothing line.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
641,122FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com