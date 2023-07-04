Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan underwent surgery in the US after suffering an accident while on set in Los Angeles. As per the reports by ET, the actor is resting at home upon return to India.

The Bollywood actor is said to have broken his nose while filming in Los Angeles for a project. He started bleeding, and was taken right away to the hospital. The doctors assured his staff that there was no reason for concern and that he would just require a simple operation to halt the bleeding. After the procedure, SRK was seen with a bandage on his nose.

Shah Rukh Khan had a successful start to the year professionally with his movie Pathaan making good money at the box office. The actor will next be seen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in his upcoming film named Atlee’s ‘Jawan’. In addition, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, also featuring Taapsee Pannu.

His most recent project was the 2022 movie Darlings, which he co-produced with Alia Bhatt, who played the main role. In addition to being an actor and a producer, he is a co-owner of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier this year, he also served as a model for his son Aryan Khan’s high-end clothing line.