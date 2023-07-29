On Saturday (July 29) morning, publisher and political analyst Badri Seshadri was arrested by Tamil Nadu police. The development was confirmed by BJP Tamil Nadu member Karthik Gopinath on Twitter.

He had also shared a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), which said that Seshadri was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (provocation), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (public mischief).

In a tweet, Karthik Gopinath stated, “Breaking: Renowned publisher and analyst @bseshadri avl has been arrested today! Attaching the contents of FIR as received.”

Breaking : Renowned publisher and analyst @bseshadri avl has been arrested today ! Attaching the contents of FIR as recieved . pic.twitter.com/wWnWkvLZoW — karthik gopinath (@karthikgnath) July 29, 2023

In a tweet, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai wrote, “@BJP4TamilNadu Strongly condemns the arrest of renowned publisher and stage speaker Mr. @bseshadri by the Tamil Nadu Police early this morning.”

“This corrupt DMK government is relying only on arrests without power to address the views of the common people. Is the Tamil Nadu Police’s job only to enforce the revenge measures of the corrupt DMK government?” he emphasised.

As per a report by CommuneMag, Badri Seshadri was arrested in connection to his comments on the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Manipur violence.

“Yesterday, the Supreme Court like a big…I don’t know what word to say. ‘If you can’t do it (contain the violence), we will get down and do it.’ We should give a gun in the hand of Chandrachud (Chief Justice of India) and ask him to go there and do what he can to restore peace. Simply, talking anything without relation,” he had reportedly said.

“Can you (judiciary) enter into the realm of governance? What fault did you find in what is being done [by the government] there [to restore normalcy]? Two groups are fighting. It is a hilly terrain. A complex land. In that, a few murders will happen. Why did they fight? Could we have prevented the reason for the two groups fighting? It can’t be done easily,” Seshadri was quoted as saying.

BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary arrested for criticising Communist MP

On June 16 night, BJP (Tamil Nadu) State Secretary SG Suryah was arrested by the cybercrime unit of Madurai police.

His arrest came days after he accused a Communist ward councillor named Viswanathan of being responsible for the death of a hygiene worker. SG Surya said that Vishwanathan compelled the deceased to clean a drain filled with faecal matter, which resulted in allergies and his eventual death.

The BJP leader had also written a strongly-worded letter to CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan, complaining about the death of the worker and questioning his silence on the matter. It is believed that the tweet triggered the arrest of SG Suryah.

In his tweet on June 7 this year, the BJP State Secretary pointed out, “Madurai Pennadam town panchayat 12th ward councillor Viswanathan had forced the worker to undertake the job after which the worker got infected and died. The hypocritical politics of the MP stinks.”