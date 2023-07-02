The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place less than a year from now. As the general elections are approaching, the political temperature is rapidly increasing in the country and people are deciding between their preference for Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

The people’s preference right now was highlighted in Times Now Navbharat and ETG’s recently concluded survey. While the opposition is planning to join the fight through the formation of an alliance, the incumbent party is fervently trying to win the poll for a third straight time. After Patna, the opposition’s next meeting will be organised in Bengaluru whereas the National Democratic Alliance led by BJP is also actively expanding its fold.

The survey of Times Now Navbharat-ETG has revealed that the BJP alliance can return to power again with 285-325 seats while the Congress-led alliance can be restricted to 150 seats. If elections are held now, BJP’s seats will decrease as compared to last time, however, it will still get an absolute majority in the centre.

As per the survey, BJP can win 22 to 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, they are likely to get 20 to 22 seats in Rajasthan, and the Congress looks to be capturing only 3 seats in the state, where it is in power.

The BJP’s supremacy in the 2019 polls in West Bengal is set to be sustained as per the poll. It is predicted to prevail in 18–20 constituencies while Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to hold 20-22 seats in the region. NDA is expected to be able to obtain 22–24 seats in Bihar as well, whereas the Rashtriya Janata Dal–Janata Dal United–Congress grand alliance can take 16–18 seats.

Congress party might secure 111-149 seats all over India. Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) could end up as the third-largest party with 24-25 seats in the country followed by TMC and Odisha’s incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which can win between 12-14 seats.

The survey was done out of a sample of 1.35 lakh. 40% of the people’s feedback was taken by going door to door, while 60% were talked to on the telephone.