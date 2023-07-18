On the 17th of July, two Kerala Congress MLAs were booked in connection with the siege of Kalady police station. The Congress leaders are accused of trespassing into the police station and then forcibly opening the station lock-up to free two Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists. Notably, KSU is a student wing of the Congress party.

According to the police, Angamaly Congress MLA Roji M John and Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar were accompanied by 13 others.

On Sunday, July 16, the Congress leaders reached the Kalady police station and staged a sit-in protest in front of it, alleging that police illegally took into custody a few leaders of the KSU Sree Sankara College unit. On Monday, July 17, they trespassed into the Kalady police station and freed the two KSU student activists who were lodged in the cell on Sunday morning, 16 July.

As per the information received, a case has been registered under various sections, including assault or criminal force to prevent a public servant from discharging their duty (IPC 353), criminal intimidation (IPC 506), and resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension (IPC 225B).

Congress MLA Roji M John, who led the protest told Republic TV that any self-respecting Congress member would not remain a mute spectator to police excesses against supporters of the party.

He said, “A KSU leader, whose name was not even in the FIR filed was taken into custody, handcuffed in the dead of the night, and kept in a lock-up without even being given a glass of water.”

Congress accuses Kerala Police of working as ‘hitman’ at the behest of the ruling CPI(M) government

The Congress leader alleged that the students were treated like rape or murder accused. He said, “The students were handcuffed and treated like accused in murder and rape cases. They are student union functionaries and not criminals. The present Kerala Police have no courage to handcuff rape and murder case accused.”

He accused the Kerala Police of working as a hitman for the ruling CPI(M). He added, “We respect the police if they follow the due procedure of law. If they try to take action on the behest of CPI(M) leaders, we will not tolerate it.”

Congress’ state unit posted a tweet alleging the Kerala police of partiality against the KSU activists and going soft on other outfits.

Earlier, on 14 July, the KSU activists were detained after clashes broke out at the Sree Sankara College campus in Kalady. Police took two student union members into custody, however, they were later released on bail.

Congress leaders claimed that the KSU unit president was detained and taken into custody on 15 July.

Afterwards, KSU workers besieged the police station to protest against the filing of a case against the activists. Congress’ student wing registered a case in connection to the clashes at the Sree Sankara college campus.

The party workers protested when the local police took Unit President and Union Magazine Editor Rajeev Valappan and Visual Media student Dijon P. Jeeb in custody. They protested that their names were not even mentioned in the FIR.

Afterwards, Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph and Chalakudy Municipal Corporation Chairman AB George held discussions with fellow leaders and staged a protest in front of the police station. MLA Roji M. John protested in front of the lockup.

However, the protest was later withdrawn following an assurance from Perumbavoor ASP that the KSU workers will be released on bail.

According to the media reports, the Police have decided to take strict action in relation to the clashes at the Sree Sankara College campus. Reportedly, the police will not issue clearance certificates to those students who were allegedly involved in the clashes at the college campus. Apparently, this will hamper their higher studies, and employment opportunities, and limit them from travelling abroad.