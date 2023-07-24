On the 24th of July, five people including one woman lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway. The accident took place in the early hours of the day near the Tappal area in the Aligarh district. Reportedly, three men were rescuing a family that was trapped in their vehicle after it met with an accident. At that moment, the car was rammed by a speeding tourist bus from behind. It ran over the car occupants and the youths involved in the rescue operation.

Subsequently, a woman and a man trapped in the car, along with the three men involved in the rescue operation were fatally injured in the ensuing collision. Those among the dead were identified as two men both named Pushpendra, Pawan from Mathura’s Naujheel, and Yogendri, a woman from Tappal. However, the driver’s identity was not yet known.

Around 8 people including the villager have sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Noida. The driver of the tourist bus responsible for the incident is said to have fled from the crime scene. After the accident, the locals blocked the road and demanded justice. But after getting assurances from the police, they helped them in clearing the road for the resumption of normal traffic on the Yamuna Expressway.

Meanwhile, police took the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. They have initiated an investigation into the case.

According to the information received, a car from Agra to Noida had collided with another car. The accident took place at Mile Stone 56 of Yamuna Expressway at around 4:10 am on Monday morning, 24 July. Three people including a woman, and a child were trapped in the car with serious injuries. They cried and screamed for help.

Meanwhile, 4 youths were passing from there and were headed for their job at the Jewar Airport. When they were nearby, they heard the screams of the car occupants and they stopped to take out the injured trapped in the car.

The four youths that came up to help the car occupants were identified as Pushpendra (27) s/o Sugriv Singh, and Pushpendra (28) s/o Bhav Singh – both residents of Avakheda village of Naujheel, Praveen alias Pawan (26), s/o Mukesh Chaudhary and Dharamveer s/o Virendra Singh resident of Baghai (Katalia).

The four youths struggled to pull the injured car occupants as they were badly trapped.

After tireless efforts, Dharamveer managed to pull an innocent girl out of the car and he took her to the footpath to bring the child from harm’s way.

Pushpendra Singh, Pushpendra Chowdhary, and Pawan Chowdhary were pulling out the woman trapped in the car. Tragically, while they were engaged in the rescue, a Volvo bus coming from behind ran over all three young men, as well as the individuals already inside the car. As a result of the accident, the three young men, the woman, and a man who were in the car lost their lives.