On the occasion of Nagpanchami, Hindu religious processions have been attacked in several locations across Bihar. As per reports, severe stone pelting, vandalism, and clashes have been reported from Bagaha, Motihari-Mehsi, and other places.

As per reports, the Mahaviri Akhada in Bagaha district’s Ratanmala had taken out a religious procession on the occasion of Nagpanchami. The procession was taken out with prior police approval and police forces were present during the procession. However, the procession came under a brutal stone-pelting attack while passing through a specific locality.

In the videos of the incident, mobs standing on rooftops can be seen pelting stones at the procession. Even police personnel can be seen running here and there to save themselves from the onslaught of stones from adjacent rooftops.

A Zee News report has stated that despite adequate police presence, the stone pelting attack was so severe that even police personnel scattered to save their own lives. Incidents of vandalism and arson have been reported too.

As per reports, some incidents of attack on Hindu processions were reported in Champaran too.

Speaking to ANI, SDPO Nand Prasad stated that the situation now is peaceful and the police are alert. He added that adequate forces have been deployed and appealed to everyone to participate in the religious processions peacefully.

#WATCH | Bihar: SDPO Nand Parsad says, "…Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now…We are keeping an eye…I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully." (21.08) https://t.co/EZYLX3yuFN pic.twitter.com/PuNabPt0HV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

In the Motihari district, similar incidents of clashes have been reported from 3 different places. In Mehsi, Kalyanpur and Darpa, religious processions by Hindus were attacked by stone pelters. As per a report by Jagran, when policemen tried to control the situation by lathi charge, they were attacked too. Several policemen have been injured.

In Darpa, a procession in Pipra was attacked by some elements in Pachiyari Tola. Bricks and stones were hurled between two groups.

Darpa SHO Dharmendra Yadav has been reportedly injured in the incident.