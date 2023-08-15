On 15th August, the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar published a post on X claiming that an MI-171 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nigeria leading to the death of 26 soldiers and leaving eight as injured. The post was published on X at 11:52 AM. Dainik Bhaskar published a photograph of a crashed aircraft with the tweet insinuating it was from a recent incident.

Now-deleted post by Dainik Bhaskar. Source: X (formerly Twitter)

After less than 15 minutes, it published another tweet claiming an Air Force spokesperson said MI-171 Helicopter flew from Jungeru on Monday and crashed during a rescue mission. Though it does not use “Indian Air Force” in the text it uses the hashtag “#IndianAirForce”.

Now-deleted post by Dainik Bhaskar. Source: X (formerly Twitter)

There was a link in these posts that was redirected to the report of a helicopter crash in Nigeria. Interestingly, in the report, there was no mention of the Indian Air Force. The report noted that AFP reported 23 soldiers including three officers and 3 JTF died in the crash. It was taking 11 dead bodies and 7 injured from the conflict zone. It has been reported that the helicopter crashed due to firing by the assailants with whom the security forces were fighting.

Soon after the fake posts, the government’s fact-checking agency PIB Fact Check refuted the claims and said the posts by Dainik Bhaskar were fake. It categorically said that the crashed helicopter was not of the Indian Air Force.

OpIndia reverse-searched the image used in the first tweet. We noticed that the image was almost five years old. It was clicked on 4th October 2018 by photographer Philip Ojisua for The Guardian.

Image in the first post by DB was from 2018 crash. Source: Guardian

The photograph was of one of the two Nigeria Air Force F-7NI jets that crashed after a mid-air collision in Katampe Hills in Abuja.

The photograph in the second tweet was also not an Indian Air Force helicopter. It was a MiL-17 with the Russian Aerospace Forces and the photograph was picked up from Wikipedia. The photograph was clicked by Russian Military Photographer Vitaly V Kuzmin and uploaded in August 2015 on Wikipedia.

The photograph in the second tweet is from 2015. Source: Wikipedia

Dainik Bhaskar deleted both tweets after PIB’s rebuttal but has not issued any clarification for the posts.