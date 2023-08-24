A case of sexual assault against a minor girl has come to light in Delhi. On 22nd August, a man identified as 53-year-old Sanjay Kumar has been arrested by the police for raping a minor girl multiple times. The victim, who is now 18, studies in class 12.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the victim told the police that his father was a clerk in the Delhi Secretariat. Her father passed away five years ago, and before that, her mother had passed away, too. The victim lives with her younger brother.

Kumar was friends with the victim’s father and often visited their place. After her father’s death, Kumar took the children to his house. Kumar, who is a property dealer, convinced the children to sell their property in Zakir Nagar for Rs 21 lakhs and took away the money in the name of investment.

Kumar has a real estate business. In February 2022, he sent the victim and her brother to live in a rented house, saying he had paid the landlord Rs 15 lakh as security. He got an agreement on his name and gave it to the children.

Kumar visited the rented house several times and allegedly raped the minor girl. As per the FIR, she visited the police station at Aman Vihar several times but could not gather the courage to file a complaint. Some time ago, when the landlord came to collect the rent, the victim learned about the cheating. She called the PCR van, and the police arrested the accused.

Kumar had tried to rape the victim’s friend too

As per the victim’s complaint, on 21st February, the victim’s friend was with her at the rented house. Kumar visited them and gave both cold drinks. They got sick and started vomiting. The victim said she fainted in the bathroom, after which Kumar allegedly raped her. When she gained consciousness, Kumar threatened to kill the victim’s brother and fled. Her friend told her that he tried to molest her as well.

Deputy Directory in Delhi Government arrested for raping a minor girl

On 11th August, Delhi Police booked Premoday Khakha, a deputy director posted at the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government for raping a minor girl. The incident came to light after the victim was admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital to treat an anxiety attack. During counseling at the hospital, the victim revealed that the deputy director raped her several times.

The hospital informed Burari Police Station and an FIR was registered. The victim is not in a position to submit her statement in front of a Magistrate under Section 154. The police have now arrested the accused. An FIR has been registered under Sections 376(2), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

In the FIR, the 14-year-old victim accused the deputy director’s wife of involvement as well. As per the police, the victim’s parents were principals in government schools. She is currently studying in class 12th in a school situated in the civil lines area. The victim said in her statement that she often visited the Church with her family, where the deputy director used to come as well with his family. As they were from the same state, the families became friends.

On 1st October 2020, the victim’s father passed away, after which she used to stay stressed. The deputy director brought her to his house. During her stay at his house, he raped her multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. When the victim got pregnant during that period, his wife asked her to keep quiet. The couple’s son allegedly brought medicine from the market to abort the child, which Khakha’s wife gave to the victim.