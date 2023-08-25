Former US President Donald Trump marked his return to Twitter, now called X, after surrendering at an Atlanta Jail on Thursday, August 24, following his indictment in Georgia 2020 election interference case. Fulton County authorities had released Trump’s booking photos publicly on Thursday night.

Trump became the first US president ever to have a mug shot taken. The mug shot shows Trump, who is dressed in his signature navy suit and red tie, glowering and staring into the camera.

Taking to X, Trump wrote, “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website.

It was Trump’s first tweet since Twitter suspended his account indefinitely on January 8, 2021, due to ‘concerns’ that he would promote “violence” in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol building. Shortly after Elon Musk took over the firm in November of last year, Trump’s account was restored, however, Trump had decided not to use it, asserting that he was content on his own Truth Social site.

Elon Musk reacted to Trump’s post with his mug shot, calling it “Next level”.

Following his release on a $200,000 bail bond, Trump returned to the airport to catch his flight back to New Jersey. As his convoy departed, Trump gave the thumbs-up through the window of his SUV. After the brief visit to jail, he was unapologetic but restrained, asserting once more that he “did nothing wrong” and calling the case accusing him of interfering in election results a “travesty of justice.”

“They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning. And this is one instance but you have three other instances. It’s election interference. You should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. What they’re doing is election interference. And we have every right, every single right, to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it’s very dishonest. So thank you all very much and I’ll see you very soon,” Trump said.

President Trump: "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice." pic.twitter.com/ssfBr3Q3Xw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2023

Speaking to Newsmax, the former US President said that he went through an experience he had never thought he would have to go through as he spoke about his indictment and subsequent arrest. “Never in my life, I know about the indictment, and now I have been indicted like four times all by the radical left and in coordination with the justice department.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump speaks out to Newsmax after being booked.



"In my whole life, I didn't know anything about indictment, and now I've been indicted like four times."



More: https://t.co/InWqfqSkjG pic.twitter.com/hiEHGegqRr — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 25, 2023

As reported earlier, a total of 19 people have been indicted in the case including Trump, who is at the forefront for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential elections. Trump campaign officials, lawyers, and Trump government officials have been charged. The case has been brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has become a hero in the Democrat corridors.

With his return to X (formerly known as Twitter), Donald Trump, the front-runner in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination, will be able to bolster his election campaign. The former US President has a huge fan following in X, and can drown out any negative news about him, including the news of his indictments.