The grand jury in Georgia has indicted Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case. Trump is now formally accused of attempting to overturn his defeat in the state in the 2020 Presidential election. The 98-page indictment is the fourth criminal case against the former US President.

BREAKING: Grand jury in Georgia indicts Donald Trump in 2020 election interference case — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 15, 2023

The charges have been approved by the grand jury for the violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influencer and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) law. Several conspiracy charges have also been approved against Trump including several counts of pressurising public officials to violate their chair. Trump is also accused of false statements and writing and filing false documents.

A total of 19 people have been indicted in the case including Trump, who is in the forefront for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential elections. Trump campaign officials, lawyers, and Trump government officials have been charged. The case has been brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has become a hero in the Democrat corridors.

In the course of her investigation, Willis examined the alleged efforts by Trump to pressure state leaders to reverse his loss. Trump had lost by 11,000 votes to the now-President Joe Biden. The angle of manipulating voting equipment also emerged in the course of the probe.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote that Willis was out to get to him and accused her of prosecutorial misconduct. “She (Willis allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,” he wrote. Trump has attacked Willis several times of being politically motivated as he denied the charges levelled against him.

The 77-year-old has been indicted three times this year and has been impeached twice. In January 2021, in a conference call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the former US President insisted the latter to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss, which Raffensperger turned down.