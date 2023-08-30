Riazul Haque, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, has sparked controversy after he shared a photograph of his wife flaunting an AK-47 on Facebook that he had “gifted” her on their first wedding anniversary.

The photograph posted by his wife, Sabina Yasmin, was later deleted. In the photograph, she was seen holding the assault rifle. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders raised objections over the post and demanded an inquiry into how Haque managed to acquire an assault rifle. Military and paramilitary forces often use AK-47s in operations.

BJP district president from Birbhum Dhruba Saha said, “From where Riazul got the gun should be investigated. I saw his Facebook post. He is an ex-TMC leader and close aide to the state deputy speaker; what message does it convey? Is this a promotion of Taliban rule? Are they trying to push the next generation to become jihadis?”

Haque came out to defend his wife, claiming it was a toy gun and not a real assault rifle in the photograph. Nothing illegal was done as my wife was holding a toy gun. The allegation against me is fake since it was a fake gun.” He claimed the post was deleted after several people questioned about it.

Haque is believed to be a close aide of Deputy Speaker and Rampurhat MLA Ashish Bandyopadhyay. He was once the president of the Rampurhat-1 block of TMC’s minority cell. Two months ago, he resigned from his post.