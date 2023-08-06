Monday, August 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsExpert Committee report says that the Assam assembly has the authority to enact a...
Government and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Expert Committee report says that the Assam assembly has the authority to enact a law banning polygamy in the state: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The committee has decided that while the state assembly can enact a law banning polygamy, the bill will have to be assented to by the president of India instead of the governor

OpIndia Staff
8

An expert committee formed by the Assam government has said in its report that the assembly has the legislative competence to enact a law prohibiting polygamy in the state. This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the four-member committee led by Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan handed over the report of the committee to him.

Assam govt had formed the committee in May this year to examine the legal authority of the state legislature to implement a law prohibiting polygamy. Apart from justice Rumi Phookan, the other members of the committee were Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli and lawyer Nekibur Zaman.

While the committee was asked to submit its report by July 13, later the term was extended by one month till August 12. Accordingly, the committee met the CM today and handed over the report. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the report states that the legislature has the authority to enact such a law, with some conditions.

The CM revealed the same while addressing a press conference on the preparations for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that he has not read the report because he received just two hours ago before attending the press conference, but he was given a summary of the report.

The committee has decided that while the state assembly can enact a law banning polygamy, the bill will have to be assented to by the president of India. In general, the bills passed by legislative assemblies are assented by the respective governor, while the president gives assent to bills passed by the parliament.

Apart from it, the assembly will have to amend some laws regarding to the age of marriage. The committee said that there is a conflict between minimum age for marriage between Muslim Personal Law and the POCSO Act. Moreover, the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 also does not mention a minimum age. Therefore, the state govt may have to introduce the minimum age in the state act to make it compatible with the POCSO Act.

The CM said that the govt is considering whether the bill be introduced in the upcoming autumn session in September or the Budget session next year. The autumn session will last only 3-4 days, and the legislators will be needed to be given enough time to study the bill, and this will be considered before deciding when the bill will be tabled, Sarma said.

However, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the bill will be finalised in this year itself. He said that there not much opposition to the bill from political parties, and the only apprehension of the govt regarding the matter was whether the state govt has the authority to bring such a law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh government

OpIndia Staff -
The KPA has written a letter to the governor announcing their withdrawal of support to the N Biren Singh led Manipur govt
News Reports

Indian leftist propaganda outlet, NewsClick, is financed by Chinese Communist Party supporter, reveals NYT investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The New York Times pointed out that Singham has been successful in disseminating Chinese government talking points under the pretext of 'progressive advocacy' in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Nuh violence: 25 Rohingyas arrested by Haryana Police as the crackdown on rioters continues

Will neither do anything by themselves nor let others do: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition parties

PM Modi to launch redevelopment project for 508 railway stations. Here are the proposed changes

Nuh violence: Islamists targeted cyber police station to destroy evidence of cyber crimes. Here is what we know so far

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
648,268FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com