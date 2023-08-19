An incident of attack on a Hindu youth by Muslim youths has come to light in Samarkha of Anand. The youth was returning home when he was brutally assaulted. On Friday, 18th August 2023, at 8 pm, a 21-year-old youth named Kalpesh Chauhan was on his way to Gorakhpur from Samarkha when some youths of the Muslim community in Samarkha, attacked him and beat him up with a bat.

Upon receiving news of the youth’s assault, nearby residents swiftly converged at the scene, forming a gathering within moments. With the authorities alerted, both the Superintendent of Police and representatives from various units, including Anand Rural Police Station, Anand Town, LCB, and SOG, promptly arrived at the location to ascertain the particulars of the incident.

Anand’s DySP JN Panchal told the media while briefing, “On 18th August 2023, at 8 pm, Kalpeshbhai Maheshbhai Chauhan, a resident of Samarkha village, was passing from the road leading to Gorakhpur when three boys from the Muslim community of Samarkha village injured the youth with a bat. These Muslim youth beat the victim keeping in mind the flag hoisting during the Tiranga Yatra on 15th August. As soon as the incident was reported, Anand Rural Police immediately rushed to the spot and senior officials also reached and adequate arrangements were made to prevent any other untoward incident. There is peace in the area right now.”

He further said, “The injured youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment and the process of taking his complaint is on. After receiving the complaint, a case will be registered and action will be initiated to arrest the accused.”

Speaking to the local media channel ‘Charotar Ka Awaaz’, the victim said, “I was beaten up for waving the saffron flag at the Tiranga rally held on August 15. I had gone to Samarkha at 5 p.m. and was returning at around 7.30-8 p.m. when five to six Muslims came with two bikes from the back and started dashing the bike and saying ‘Why do you wave the saffron flag?’ Then I fell down, and even then they hit me with the bat all over my body.” He said, “I had a saffron-coloured flag and I used to climb on to the DJ and hoist the flag over which I have been beaten up.”