Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Islamist influencer Syed Ali Akbar Jagirdar who called to kill ‘kafirs’ arrested by Karnataka’s Yadgiri Police

The accused holds an Instagram account with the id identified as @syeds_jagirdar_v18. He has around 9000 followers and has posted more than 100 videos to date. He calls himself a video creator and believes in Islamic practices.

Islamist influencer Syed Ali Akbar Jagirdar (Instagram)
On Wednesday, the Karnataka Police arrested an Islamist social media influencer named Syed Ali Akbar Jagirdar for calling out to behead those who insult Prophet Muhammad. The arrested influencer through Instagram published videos provoking people to kill non-Muslims calling them ‘kafirs’.

“Behead those who abuse prophet,” “as per Quran the only place for Kafirs is hell,” and “kill Hindu men in interfaith relationship with Muslim women,” the accused could be heard saying in different videos that he posted on social media.

The incident came to the fore after his videos calling to kill non-Muslims went viral over social media. The Yadgiri Town Police Station from Karnataka took cognizance of the event and confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused and that he has now been arrested.

Bio of the accused from Instagram

However, a day after his video threatening to kill kafirs went viral over the internet, the accused happened to take down the video from his Instagram handle. The police have booked and arrested the accused and are further investigating the case.

