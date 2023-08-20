Sunday, August 20, 2023
Jadavpur University’s Dean of Science Faculty, head of the committee probing student’s death, resigns from his post

ANI
Jadavpur University’s Dean of Science Faculty, Subenoy Chakraborty, who headed the 10-member committee investigating the student’s death resigned from his post on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University on Saturday night, as per the commune from the Raj Bhavan.

Bose, also the chancellor of the University, issued orders authorising Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect. The university is without a full-time vice-chancellor since June.

The university is in the eye of a storm over the death of a student at its hostel allegedly due to ragging. The first-year undergraduate student died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

As many as 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government regarding the Jadavpur student death case. The committee is slated to submit its report within two weeks.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

