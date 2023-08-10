Veteran actor Rajinikanth, often addressed as ‘Thalaiva’ (leader) by his fans enjoys a massive fan following not only limited to India but across the world. The superstar’s much-awaited Tamil film Jailer, with which the actor has made a comeback after two years, hit the theatres across the country Thursday (August 10) and one such diehard fan of Rajinikanth, Yasuda Hidetoshi along with his wife, has travelled all the way from Japan to Chennai to catch the first-day-first-show of the film.

Yasuda Hidetoshi is said to be the Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan.

In a video going viral on social media, the Japanese couple was seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from Kaavaalaa printed on it. Talking to the news agency PTI in Tamil, Yasuda revealed he has been a fan of the superstar for almost 20 years now.

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'.



"To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

“To see ‘Jailer’, we have come from Japan to Chennai. His first Rajinikanth films were Muthu (1995) and Baashha (1995),” he said, while enthusiastically delivering lines from the movie Jailer and older Rajinikanth films.

Notably, this is not the first time that Yasuda Hidetoshi travelled to Chennai. Previously he has visited the city to see Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ and ‘Kabali’.

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family from Bengalur, Rajnikanth has emerged as the biggest superstar of the film industry. Each time his film is announced, fans wait for its release and ensure that it is a blockbuster hit. It only requires a film to have a Rajinikanth name to be a blockbuster hit. A Rajinikanth name is all that’s needed for a movie to be a smash hit. Considered to be the undisputed king of the box office he is a ruler of the hearts of thousands of his fans who fondly call him ‘Thalaiva’ meaning the leader.

Rajnikanth’s acting career spans over five decades. With the movie Jailer, which hit the theatres on Thursday, August 10, the actor has made a comeback on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. Besides the superstar, the ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. The song Kaavaalaa in the movie, performed by Tamannaah Bhatia has already swept the internet.

As Rajnikanth’s latest release, Jailer hit the theatres today, several videos emerged on social media wherein his fans are seen celebrating.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Thalaiva’s fans were seen showering flower petals on the posters of the Rajnikanth starrer movie.

VIDEO | Fans shower flower petals on the posters of Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which is releasing today. pic.twitter.com/IeDoNh74Yn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

Another video showed fans gathered outside a theatre in Bengaluru and setting off fireworks as they waited for the doors to open.

Amidst the “Jailer” craze, a company with offices in Chennai and Bengaluru has reportedly declared a holiday on the day the movie opens and has even given away free tickets. The holiday notice is also going viral on social media.

According to reports, certain offices in Chennai and Tamil Nadu have also planned to provide free tickets of ‘Jailer’ to its employees.