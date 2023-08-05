On Saturday, August 5, a video went viral where a Karnataka Congress MLA was seen instigating college students to rough up their hostel warden if their demands are not met. Students at the Karnataka government-run SC/ST legal hostel in Ballari town, including law and B.Ed students, have been protesting over the lack of facilities and poor quality of food served at the establishment.

In the video, KC Veerendra Puppy, the Karnataka Congress MLA from Chitradurga Constituency, tells the students in Kannada, which can be roughly translated to, “If this happens again, lock up the warden in the room and beat him up if he feeds you rotten vegetables. Don’t worry I’m there, this is too much. Take all the worms from the rotten vegetables and feed him the same. Then beat him up, all this will be rectified after that. This is not right.”

Meanwhile, BJP condemned tha Congress MLA’s actions. Defending the students, BJP MLC Tejasvini said that it is the responsibility of the concerned administration to see the demands. He, meanwhile, also said that it was wrong on the part of the Congress MLA to instigate them against the warden.

Speaking to Republic, BJP MLC Tejasvini said, “MLA is a responsible individual and we appreciate him for taking a stand but instigating students to lock up the warden and beat him up, feed rotten food is not acceptable. He should exercise caution in what he speaks.”

Notably, the Students of a Karnataka government-run SC/ST hostel have been protesting against the warden of the hostel accusing the establishment of providing them with low-quality food and poor amenities and facilities. The enraged students had warned the district administration of intensifying the protests if their demands were not met.

Notably, in January this year, as many as 25 students were evicted from the hostel after they had staged a protest in front of the Ballari district deputy commissioner’s (DC) residence protested over the sub-standard food being given to them.

The students were evicted allegedly as per orders from social welfare department officer Sakina.

The warden Shivappa said more students will be removed from the hostel soon. “We will allow them to stay in the hostel once they bring their parents and give a letter of apology,” he added.