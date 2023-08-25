Amarmani Tripathi, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi were found guilty in the murder case of poet Madhumita Shukla, resulting in the couple being awarded life sentences. Now, following two decades of imprisonment in connection with the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla, both individuals are set to be released as per a government directive. This order was sanctioned by the Prison Administration and Reforms Department under the Governor’s authorisation.

Today the Supreme Court of India refused to issue a stay order on the release, ensuring that they will walk out of prison after 20 years. A bench of Justices Aniuddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said that Tripathi and his wife can be released if they are not needed in custody for any other case.

Amarmani Tripathi, a former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, and his spouse were handed life sentences by the court for their involvement in the poet Madhumita Shukla’s murder. Amarmani Tripathi held the position of an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Lakshmipur assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Two decades following the case, Amarmani Tripathi has been granted clemency for the remaining duration of his sentence due to good conduct.

Citing Uttar Pradesh’s remission policy of 2018 and a corresponding Supreme Court order that allows for the remission of remaining sentences for lifers above the age of 60 who have served at least 16 years, the two individuals are presently incarcerated in Gorakhpur jail. SN Sabat, the Director General of Prisons, confirmed that following the fulfilment of all necessary procedures, the couple will be discharged from imprisonment. The directive from the prisons department also takes into account their advanced age—Amarmani being 66 and Madhumani 61

Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department issued an order for the release of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, serving life terms in the Madhumita Shukla murder case. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2023

On May 9, 2003, 24-year-old poet Madhumita Shukla was shot dead in Lucknow’s Nishatganj locality. Following political controversies surrounding the case, the then Chief Minister Mayawati assigned the investigation of this murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the inquiry, allegations emerged that Amarmani had intimidated witnesses, prompting the case’s relocation to a fast-track court situated in Dehradun. Ultimately, the investigative agency secured convictions against both Amarmani and his wife Madhumani in relation to the incident.

Madhumita Shukla was killed, and subsequent investigations disclosed that she was pregnant at the time of her murder. DNA tests identified Amarmani Tripathi as the father of the unborn child. In 2007, he was convicted in connection with this case and received a life sentence from the court. During his incarceration, he managed to secure a legislative seat for his son, Amanmani Tripathi. There were frequent accusations that he spent more time in the hospital than in prison.

On October 24, 2007, a fast-track court in Dehradun handed down convictions to Amarmani, his wife Madhumani, his nephew Rohit Chaturvedi, and the shooter Santosh Rai, sentencing them all to life imprisonment. Now, following 20 years of incarceration, Amarmani’s remaining sentence has been commuted due to his satisfactory conduct.

Commencing his political journey with the Communist Party of India, Amarmani Tripathi eventually transitioned to the Congress. He established a political mentorship with Harishankar Tiwari, a prominent figure within the Congress, from whom he acquired some key insights into the realm of politics. Prior to his foray into politics, Amarmani was enmeshed in a world of criminal activities. He faced allegations in numerous cases involving murder, robbery, and assault.

In 1996, Tripathi embarked on his electoral journey, contesting for the first time on a Congress ticket from the Nautanwa assembly seat in Maharajganj, and emerged victorious. In the subsequent year, 1997, he parted ways with the Congress and aligned himself with the Loktantrik Congress Party, subsequently assuming a ministerial role within Kalyan Singh’s government. However, in 2001, his association with the kidnapping case involving a businessman’s son from Basti led the BJP to dissociate itself from him.

Subsequently, in 2002, Amarmani Tripathi affiliated himself with the BSP and secured another electoral nomination for the Nautanwa seat, capitalising on the substantial Brahmin voter base in the constituency, which contributed to his victory. He played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of Mayawati’s government in 2002.

However, in 2003, he shifted allegiance once again, this time aligning with the Samajwadi Party and causing the downfall of Mayawati’s government. Following these events, the state saw the formation of the Mulayam Singh-led government, where Amarmani Tripathi assumed the position of cabinet minister. The murder of poet Madhumita Shukla in 2003 created such turmoil in his life that he never managed to fully regain his footing.

Concurrently, Nidhi, the sister of Madhumita Shukla, penned a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, expressing her concerns on this matter. Notably, she has also initiated legal proceedings in the Supreme Court pertaining to the early release of Amarmani Tripathi and his spouse.