A caller reportedly told the Mumbai Police Control Room that there would be a series of bomb explosions in the local trains in the city on the morning of 6th August. He alleged that he was from the Juhu neighbourhood of Vile Parle but hung up when pressed about the specific train.

The call was investigated by Mumbai Police, who arrested the caller identified as Ashok Shankar Mukhiya, a resident of Bihar.

A police official confirming the development said, “A caller informed the Mumbai Police Control room that there would be a series of bomb explosions on Mumbai local trains on the morning of August 6. He alleged that he was from the Juhu neighbourhood of Vile Parle but hung up when pressed about the specific train. The call was investigated by Mumbai Police, who have also arrested the caller.”

The caller claimed that he has planted bombs in local trains. Police traced the location of the caller and confirmed that the call came from Juhu’s Vile Parle area. Later, the caller was identified and arrested from Juhu.

According to the police, he had switched off his phone soon after the threat call and was intoxicated. Furthermore, Mumbai Police has filed a case in accordance with the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is on to ascertain the validity of his threat.

A hoax bomb threat was also made on August 5 to the domestic and international airports of Mumbai and Delhi by an unidentified caller, according to the Mumbai Police. The threat call, based on the authorities, was picked up at a police station in another state. The Mumbai Police Control Room subsequently acquired the information.

Officials revealed, “A police official from another state called Mumbai Control Police to report receiving a call yesterday at 3.30 pm claiming there would be a bomb blast or huge incident at the Domestic and International airports in Mumbai and Delhi.”