Thursday, August 10, 2023
NDA partner Mizo National Front to vote in support of no confidence motion, its lone Lok Sabha MP says party unhappy over Manipur issue

MNF's Lok Sabha MP MP C Lalrosanga said "I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation," he said talking to the media in Delhi.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, a partner of the NDA, has decided to support the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Narendra Modi government at the centre. This was announced party’s Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga on 10th August.

Lalrosanga said that his party will vote against the union government over the Manipur violence issue, protesting against the alleged failure of the govt to handle the situation. “I will back the opposition’s no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation,” he said talking to the media in Delhi.

The MP said that the decision was taken after a meeting with CM and party president Zoramthanga and other leaders of the party, and all of them agreed to support the motion. C Lalrosanga said that Mizo National Front is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in Manipur.

MNF’s Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena also said that he will continue to raise his voice in Parliament against the government’s handling of the situation. Vanlalvena has filed several adjournment motions in the parliament to discuss the Manipur issue.

C Lalrosanga amd K Vanlalvena are the lone MPs of the party in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Unhappy with the centre’s handling of the situation in Manipur, they had skipped an NDA MP meeting last month.

Mizoram minister and MNF leader Lalruatkima confirmed that the party’s Lok Sabha member will support the Opposition’s no-trust vote in the Parliament.

He said, “As the people of Mizoram and the MNF stood by our kindred brothers and sisters in the neighbouring state in time of crisis, and extremely dissatisfied with the butter fingered handling of the ethnic violence, the party decided that our MP will support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.”

