NGT forms joint committee to probe alleged illegal mining by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

The NGT formed a panel to investigate allegations made by Raja Ram Singh who claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament from Kesar Ganj, was involved in illegal mining in villages such as Majharath, Jaitpur, and Nawabganj in Tehsil Tarbganj and District Gonda.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a Joint Committee to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action on allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

The NGT formed a panel to investigate allegations made by Raja Ram Singh who claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament from Kesar Ganj, was involved in illegal mining in villages such as Majharath, Jaitpur, and Nawabganj in Tehsil Tarbganj and District Gonda. Singh also alleged that over 700 overloaded trucks were used every day for the illegal transportation, storage, and sale of about 20 lakh cubic meters of minor minerals. Additionally, he claimed that the Patpar Ganj Bridge and Road were damaged by these overloaded trucks. The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) on August 2, said that “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.”

The bench said that “in view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a Joint Committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action.”

The NGT seeks a factual and Action taken Report to be submitted within two months, while fixing the matter for the next hearing on November 7, 2023.

“Accordingly, we constitute a Joint Committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda and direct the same to meet within one week,” NGT bench said.

The NGT also directed the Committee to visit the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate with the applicant and a representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position, and take appropriate remedial action by following the due course of law and giving the project proponent the opportunity to be heard.

“The Committee may particularly clarify compliance with Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, including remediation/rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to the river Saryu,” said the NGT bench.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

