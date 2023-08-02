Violence ensued in Nuh after Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal was attacked on 31 July. The religious procession was assaulted by Muslims resulting in widespread violence, numerous fatalities and serious injuries. The Muslim-dominated neighbourhood of Nuh was the epicentre of the unrest, which gradually expanded to other areas of the state like Gurugram and Sohna.

Many people have spoken up to describe the harrowing accounts of their experiences during the pandemonium. In a similar incident, a Hindu female survivor has come forward to recall the gut-wrenching episode in an interview.

She revealed, “Hindu brothers were outside when shots were fired from the surrounding bushes. Power was turned out by the electrical department. They were waiting for the sun to set and for the night to fall in order to harass Hindu women sexually. Only we know how we preserved our honour. We have witnessed the deaths of our brethren. We know how our brothers were shot.” The woman broke down multiple times while recounting the horrors of the fateful occurrence.

She further continued, “We didn’t even have bandages to cover their wounds and hence, tied our stoles on them. Did we travel there to die? Can’t we offer darshan there? These people also take out their processions. Do any of us object to them? We lacked even access to water. We wet our throats with the water that was poured on the shivling.”

“The light was cut off. What could have we done? They are blaming us for initiating the conflict. If we wanted to do that, would we have brought our infants with us? Would we have brought mothers and senior citizens with us there to die? Are the women and children of no value to our families so they were taken there to perish,” she asked.

The woman unveiled, “There was no police till that time there. We escaped later after the administration arrived. We had to crawl our way out of there under vehicles and through fields to save our lives. We were herded into government buses like animals,” when questioned about how they managed to get out of there alive.

She mentioned, “The smoke from our torched vehicles had turned the sky black. The sky doesn’t get all that dark even when the weather is bad.” She asserted, “I want to request the government and PM Narendra Modi with folded hands that we will only vote in 2024 if you sack the incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and place someone like Yogi Adityanath or anyone equally efficient here.”

She remarked, “How will the current chief minister save the others if he couldn’t save 2000–2500 females? We went there to do jal-abhishek. We were fasting on Monday. We hadn’t even consumed water. We were losing our consciousness and fainting there.”

The Muslims and their allies in the media have repeatedly blamed Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, a member of the Bajrang Dal, for the violence. He has denied the allegations and accused local Congress MLA Mamman Khan of the chaos. Notably, the former wasn’t even present in the procession which is not only confirmed by him but also reliable reports.