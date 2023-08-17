Thursday, August 17, 2023
HomeSportsCricketAfter backlash for omitting Imran Khan from Pakistan's cricket history, PCB releases a new...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

After backlash for omitting Imran Khan from Pakistan’s cricket history, PCB releases a new video including the former captain

Understandably, PCB would not want to anger the politicians running the country by adding Imran Khan in the video, but their "innocent" attempt to save themselves backfired.

OpIndia Staff
Imran Khan's images added to PCB video after backlash
PCB released a new video that featured Imran Khan (Image: SS from PCB's new video)
12

On 17th August, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a promotional campaign video leading up to the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PCB said a previous video version had some important clips missing, and the new version has rectified the issue. PCB claimed it happened due to the length of the video. Interestingly, in the previous version of the video, the most influential Pakistani Cricket team captain and former PM Imran Khan was left out completely, leading to outrage over social media.

In its latest post, PCB wrote, “The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged, and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video.”

The new video was released after PCB faced severe backlash on the previous video. Fans and former Pakistani cricketers were baffled at the old video that has been removed from social media platforms. “Making history isn’t just about one day; it’s about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time,” was the caption for the video. Interestingly, PCB got its name written in the history with the video for the wrong reasons. Now-deleted post’s archive can be seen here.

Lashing out at PCB, former Pakistani Cricket Team captain Wasim Akram wrote, “After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise.”

An X user Hina Abbasi even tagged the ICC and accused PCB of going against the spirit of sportsmanship by taking a political stance.

X users from Pakistan trended #ShameOnPCB in view of the blunder made by the Pakistani Cricket Board.

Notably, PCB has subscribed to X Premium, which means they can upload longer than 2 minutes 20 seconds video, which is the limit for non-Premium X users. Despite possibly uploading longer videos, PCB decided to go for a shorter version without Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistani Cricket.

Possibly, the decision to omit Imran Khan from the video is rooted in the political turmoil that has been happening in the neighbouring country. Imran Khan, who is facing multiple corruption charges and was removed from the post of Prime Minister last year after a no-confidence vote, has been the centre of controversies for a long time. Cricket and politics have a deep connection in Pakistan. Understandably, PCB would not want to anger the politicians running the country by adding Imran Khan in the video, but their “innocent” attempt to save themselves backfired.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsImran Khan corruption
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,045FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com