On the 77th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. During his 10th speech from the Red Fort, among other things, PM Modi also addressed the violence that recently broke out in the Northeastern state of Manipur.

During his address, among the first things PM Modi talked about was the importance of maintaining peace in the state. He said, “Many lost lives in Manipur. Mothers and daughters were ashamed. The country is with Manipur and a solution can only be achieved through peace. The state government and Centre are trying to find a way to solve the problem and only peace can find the way.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation about the situation in Manipur. Says normalcy is returning and the central government along with the state government is working towards maintaining peace. #IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/dnktJVGmbv — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 15, 2023

Notably, the opposition had disrupted the recently concluded Monsoon session of the Parliament over the violence in Manipur. A no-confidence motion was also brought against PM Modi over the same issue, which was soundly defeated via a voice vote.

Addressing the same issue again during his speech, PM Modi also noted that the state is already headed towards peace now and reassured the people of Manipur that the country is with them.

Violence in Manipur

Violence erupted at several places in Manipur in early May during protests by tribal groups against the demand for ST status by the Meitei community. Protests by the tribal groups turned violent at various places in the state, where large-scale arson took place.

The recent violence first took place in Churachandpur district on 27 April, when a mob led by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) burnt down a newly constructed gym-cum-sports facility a day before it was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Since then, over 160 people have died in the violence and finally after over 3 months of violence, the state is headed back to normalcy.